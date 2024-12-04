Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Boosts Full-Suite Service, Acquires Security and Alarms Integrator United Automation in Louisiana

ATLANTA, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – has acquired United Automation, a fire and security systems integrator with three Louisiana locations in West Monroe, Shreveport and Alexandria. United Automation – which provides fire and security alarms, access control, video surveillance and systems automation – will strengthen Pye-Barker's efforts to service more customers with full fire code protection.

United Automation specializes in integrated fire detection, alarm, security and communication systems that work together to detect threats, alert building occupants and first responders to emergencies, and provide facility managers with automatic and remote access solutions. United's services include design, testing, inspection and maintenance of fire alarms, access control, intrusion detection, CCTV, emergency notification, medical patient monitoring and nurse call systems. Since 1999, the United team has worked with healthcare facilities, schools and universities, commercial buildings and small businesses to protect their people and properties.

"At United Automation, we believe when systems – and people – work together, they provide better protection, efficiency and value for our customers," said Brian Smith, United Automation President and Owner. "Joining Pye-Barker, one of the nation's leading integrators, allows our teams to come together to learn from each other and serve our communities side-by-side, which can only benefit everyone."

"Pye-Barker's mission is to expand full-service life safety protection to all communities," said Bart Proctor, Pye-Barker CEO. "As we continue forward momentum, bringing aboard integration experts like those at United Automation will help us fulfill our goals and shared purpose to protect."

The highly skilled technicians at United Automation will continue to service customers in Louisiana, alongside Pye-Barker's dedicated fire protection teams in the area.

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP represented Pye-Barker in this transaction.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

The U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 230 locations and 7,000 team members nationwide, Pye-Barker ranks No. 849 on the Inc. 5000 and No. 8 on the SDM 100.

Pye-Barker continues to explore strategic acquisition opportunities.

