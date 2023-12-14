Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Cinches North Carolina Market with Two More Security Acquisitions

ATLANTA, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – acquired two key security and alarm companies in Greensboro, North Carolina – Alarmguard Security, Inc., and Sentry Watch. Pye-Barker remains focused on a rapid growth trajectory supported through strategic acquisitions and organic sales. Pye-Barker has made numerous acquisitions in the Carolinas in recent weeks, complementing its Southeast footprint and reflecting its status as the industry's acquirer of choice.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is proud to partner with Alarmguard Security.
Founded in 1989 by James and Rhonda Lee, Alarmguard Security provides integrated security and fire detection systems including burglar and fire alarms, access control and video surveillance. To propel Alarmguard's success, innovator and former Electronic Security Association board member James Lee focused on employee training and empowering customers with the latest technology.

"As a family-operated business for over 30 years, our community in North Carolina has come to know us for our commitment to protecting our neighbors. Pye-Barker has a fantastic reputation in the industry, and I'm confident in their team to uphold our high standards for customer care," said James Lee, Owner at Alarmguard.

"Alarmguard is a great addition to the Pye-Barker family as we continue high-velocity growth while staying true to our roots as an organization built on family," said Bart Proctor, CEO at Pye-Barker. "I am proud of the incredible businesses we've partnered with in 2023 that enhance our full-service offerings and align with our values."

Pye-Barker also acquired Sentry Watch, which creates integrated life safety systems to protect property and lives. Headquartered in Greensboro, Sentry Watch's service areas have expanded to Charlotte, Raleigh and Roxboro, North Carolina.

The highly skilled teams at Alarmguard and Sentry Watch will continue to serve customers in North Carolina.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

The U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With nearly 200 locations, Pye-Barker is the dominant force in the industry and ranks No. 954 on the Inc 5000 and No. 9 on the SDM 100.

Pye-Barker remains actively engaged in exploring strategic acquisition opportunities. If you have interest in taking the first step in selling your fire or life safety business, we welcome the opportunity to share why we are the acquirer of choice. Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions to learn more.

