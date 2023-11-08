Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Continues Record-Setting Growth with Addition of South Carolina Security Provider Adroit Systems Company

ATLANTA, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – has acquired Adroit Systems Company, a security and fire detection company based in Greenville, South Carolina. As part of an aggressive but purposeful acquisition strategy, Pye-Barker continues to partner with values-aligned businesses like Adroit throughout the U.S. This addition further enhances Pye-Barker's full-service capabilities in the state of South Carolina.

Pye-Barker is proud to add Adroit Systems Company to the family. Pictured here: Chuck Reimel, VP of Business Development for Pye-Barker; Angie and Edwin Hubbard, Adroit Owners; and Andy Holland, Regional Director at Pye-Barker.
Adroit Systems Company provides commercial fire alarm systems, intrusion detection, access control and video surveillance backed by 24/7 monitoring. The Adroit team designs custom security solutions tailored to each customer's needs while enhancing business operations. They pride themselves on being clever, skillful and resourceful – values reflected by their namesake. Owners Edwin and Angie Hubbard created a family-like environment for their team and are heavily involved in supporting the local Greenville community.

"We're proud of the tight-knit team we've created at Adroit," said Angie Hubbard, CEO and CFO at Adroit Systems Company. "When evaluating potential partners, we chose Pye-Barker for their reputation in our industry as one that would honor what we built and protect our team's best interests."

"Adroit is a great addition to the Pye-Barker family as we continue to grow our fully integrated fire protection, life safety and security service offerings in South Carolina and the U.S.," said Bart Proctor, CEO at Pye-Barker. "We're proud of how we're setting ourselves apart in the market. By bringing the right companies with the right cultures together, Pye-Barker continues to achieve record-setting growth and is one of the fastest-growing private companies in America."

Adroit's highly qualified team will continue to serve customers in South Carolina.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is the U.S. leader in fire protection, life safety and security systems. Founded in 1946, Pye-Barker is the largest fully integrated provider of testing, maintenance and installation of fire detection systems, fire alarms, extinguishers, fire suppression and sprinklers, security and monitoring services for businesses nationwide. The company operates over 180 locations and puts significant focus on customer experience and caring for its 5,500 team members.

Pye-Barker is No. 954 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list and is currently No. 9 on the SDM 100 security business ranking.

