Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Continues Utah Dominance with Acquisition of AAA Fire Safety & Alarm

ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – has acquired AAA Fire Safety & Alarm, a Utah-based fire protection and alarm company serving customers throughout the Intermountain West. Located north of Salt Lake City, AAA plays an important role in Pye-Barker's full-service offerings in Utah, where it dominates the market in fire sprinklers, fire suppression and alarms. Thanks to an aggressive acquisition strategy, Pye-Barker is well on its way to being the nation's preferred single-source provider of fire protection, life safety and security services.

Eric Garner, President of Pye-Barker's Alarm Division, and Chuck Reimel, VP of Business Development, with Melissa Shriber and Scott Shriber of AAA Fire Safety & Alarm.
AAA Fire Safety & Alarm – based in Layton, Utah – provides 24-hour emergency service, inspection, maintenance, repair, design and installation of fire alarm, sprinkler, suppression and security systems. The company also offers emergency lighting, exit signs and fire extinguishers to keep businesses code-compliant and occupants protected.

"After 45 years in business, I'm thrilled to join forces with Pye-Barker, a recognized leader in our industry. Their track record of fostering growth and unwavering customer service aligns perfectly with our values at AAA Fire Safety & Alarm, Inc.," said Scott Shriber, President and Owner at AAA Fire Safety & Alarm.  "This partnership opens new avenues for innovation and allows us to leverage our collective strengths to provide even greater value to our clients and partners. I am excited about the opportunities ahead for our team members and look forward to continued success with Pye-Barker."

"AAA and the Shriber family have created a well-respected business with foundational principles that mirror our own Core Values – Customer Bias, Trust, Respect and Commitment," said Bart Proctor, CEO at Pye-Barker. "We're honored to have them join the Pye-Barker family as we enhance service in Utah."

AAA's highly skilled technicians will continue to serve customers in Utah.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is the U.S. leader in fire protection, life safety and security systems. Founded in 1946, Pye-Barker is the largest fully integrated provider of testing, maintenance and installation of fire detection systems, fire alarms, extinguishers, fire suppression and sprinkler systems, security and monitoring services for businesses nationwide. The company operates over 165 locations and puts significant focus on customer experience and training, competitive benefits and a caring work environment for its 5,000 team members.

