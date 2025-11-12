Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Enters Hawaii with Proactive Video Monitoring Company Lifeline Fire & Security

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety — the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States — has acquired Lifeline Fire & Security, Hawaii's leading proactive video monitoring company. This addition will be the first location in Hawaii for Pye-Barker, which now has a presence in 47 U.S. states.

Pictured (L to R): Justin Merrick, Pye-Barker SVP of Integrations; Todd Bedford, Lifeline Co-Owner; Jason Uhrich, Pye-Barker Regional VP; Stuart Lowe, Lifeline Co-Owner; Jeremy Bates, Pye-Barker VP of Business Development

Founded in 2019, Lifeline Fire & Security offers innovative security monitoring solutions that go beyond video surveillance with AI-driven video verification and live operator intervention. Ranked No. 43 on the SDM 100, the company also protects customers with security, access control, mobile proactive video monitoring and 24/7 monitoring solutions.

Lifeline's proactive video monitoring provides a crime prevention solution with advanced analytics to enhance security efficiency, reduce the need for on-site security guards and increase coverage area for real-time intervention. The company – led by owners Todd Bedford and Stuart Lowe – has set a new standard for integrated safety solutions by combining state-of-the-art technology with highly trained security monitoring professionals to identify and address threats in real-time before they escalate.

Lifeline's commitment to customers and community is reflected in its philanthropic and volunteering efforts in support of cancer research, military veterans and children's charities. Lifeline's values – aligned with Pye-Barker's – include commitment to each other, being accountable, striving for growth and using innovation as a way to better serve their communities.

"Proactive video monitoring is the future of security," said Todd Bedford, co-owner of Lifeline Fire & Security. "We're grateful to be part of Pye-Barker, where we can deliver our life-saving security solutions to more communities while being part of something bigger. As part of Pye-Barker's integrated life safety services and family-like culture, our support for customers and team can only grow."

"Adding Lifeline's expert team to the Pye-Barker family marks an important step in the growth of our company while allowing us to offer our customers expanded, cutting-edge protection with an entrepreneurial team that shares our people-first values," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "Entering the proactive video monitoring space reflects our continued growth as we embrace the latest technology to enhance safety. Now in our 47th state, I'm humbled by the dedication of our team and the impact we're making across the country."

Lifeline's skilled technicians and full team will continue to serve customers in Hawaii. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP represented Pye-Barker in the transaction.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

As the U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 250 locations and 8,000 team members, Pye-Barker is a Great Place to Work® Certified™ company that is also listed on the Inc. 5000 and ranks No. 4 on the SDM 100.

