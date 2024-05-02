Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Expands Security and Alarms Service in Louisiana with ADS Systems Acquisition

ATLANTA, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – has acquired ADS Systems with the goal of providing security and fire alarm solutions to more customers along the Gulf Coast. The addition of ADS Systems, headquartered outside New Orleans in Kenner, Louisiana, presents new growth opportunities for Pye-Barker's team members and allows the company to serve new communities with its comprehensive life safety offerings.

"Pye-Barker has an outstanding reputation for doing right by owners and their teams. I'm grateful for this next step." Post this Chuck Reimel, VP of Business Development at Pye-Barker, meets with the ADS team in Louisiana.

ADS Systems has been committed to delivering peace of mind for families and businesses large and small since 2001. Over the years, ADS has received many awards and recognitions for its customer service and dedication to high-quality life safety systems, which include fire and burglar alarms, CCTV and video surveillance, access control, intrusion detection and vital mass notification systems.

"Growing and leading ADS Systems has been an honor, and the tight-knit team here has become like family," said Del Fernandez, Founder and Owner at Pye-Barker. "Pye-Barker has an outstanding reputation for doing right by both owners and their teams during the sale process, and I'm grateful for this next step for all of us."

"As Pye-Barker grows both organically and acquisitively, we are committed to providing best-in-class customer service, world class training for our team members and opportunities for professional advancement," said Bart Proctor, CEO at Pye-Barker. "With their dedication to customers and their craft, we are confident the ADS team will make a great fit for our culture."

The qualified and skilled ADS team will continue to serve customers in Louisiana.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

The U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 200 locations and 6,000 team members nationwide, Pye-Barker ranks No. 954 on the Inc 5000 and No. 9 on the SDM 100.

Pye-Barker remains actively engaged in exploring strategic acquisition opportunities. We welcome the opportunity to share why we're the acquirer of choice. Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions.

