Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Expands Services in Idaho with Acquisition of Treasure Valley Fire Protection

ATLANTA, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – has acquired Treasure Valley Fire Protection, a fire sprinkler systems provider and servicer in Boise, Idaho. This marks Pye-Barker's first offering of fire sprinkler services in the state. Coupled with its existing security services in the burgeoning Boise area, Pye-Barker can now better serve current and future commercial customers in the region.

"Pye-Barker's strength comes from the teams that have chosen to join our collective of fire and security experts." Post this Pye-Barker's Matt Hammon, Justin Merrick, Ray Wright, Jake Johnson, and Dave Karrick celebrate the acquisition with Treasure Valley's Brodie and Nathan Steinquist.

Treasure Valley Fire Protection (TVFP) began in a garage in 1979, founded by Brodie Stenquist. As a high schooler looking for a summer job, he answered a call for help installing sprinklers. What he thought would be a lawn irrigation job turned out to be a fire sprinkler one, igniting his passion for the fire protection industry. Led today by Co-owners Brodie and Nathan Stenquist and President Ron Stenquist, TVFP provides the growing Idaho market with a full suite of design, installation, inspection and maintenance for fire sprinkler systems, as well as backflow testing and 24-hour emergency service.

"At Treasure Valley Fire Protection, we attribute our success to building relationships and working with people of integrity," said Brodie Stenquist, Co-owner at TVFP. "Getting to know the team at Pye-Barker, I can see we are aligned in our commitment to do the right thing and take care of our people, and I'm proud to partner with them for our company's next chapter."

"Pye-Barker's strength comes from the teams and families that have chosen to join our collective of fire protection and security experts in our mission to protect our communities," said Bart Proctor, CEO at Pye-Barker. "Our acquisition strategy is effective because we partner with companies like Treasure Valley that are dedicated to the important role we have in keeping our neighbors safe."

TVFP's highly skilled team will continue to serve customers in the Boise area, with Pye-Barker's support.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

The U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 200 locations and 6,000 team members nationwide, Pye-Barker ranks No. 954 on the Inc 5000 and No. 8 on the SDM 100.

Pye-Barker continues to explore strategic acquisitions. We welcome the opportunity to share why we're the acquirer of choice. Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions.

Contact:

Rod DiBona

COO, Pye-Barker Sprinkler Division

605.348.2342

[email protected]

Media:

Alycia Volpe

[email protected]

SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety