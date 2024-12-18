Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Launches into Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Acquiring Seacoast Security

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – has acquired Seacoast Security, a Northeast leader in security systems, fire alarms and video surveillance with eight locations in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. These locations will be Pye-Barker's first in these three states, marking important milestones for the company. By partnering with values-aligned organizations like Seacoast, Pye-Barker is in nearly every continental state.

"The decision to join Pye-Barker came after thoughtful consideration for all those we serve and the legacy of Seacoast." Post this Pye-Barker Regional Director Dana Good, Seacoast Owners Stephen Haynes and Scott Haynes, and Pye-Barker Director of Operations Ben Briggs celebrate the partnership.

Since 1976, under the oversight of H. David Haynes, Seacoast Security has built a strong reputation for excellence in the industry, specializing in integrated security systems, fire detection and alarms, CCTV and access control. Today's owners, Stephen and Scott Haynes, started as technicians and have upheld their father's commitment to prioritizing relationships with customers, team members and communities.

"The decision to join Pye-Barker came after thoughtful consideration for all those we serve and the legacy of Seacoast Security," said Seacoast Co-owner Scott Haynes. "We're grateful to our loyal customers, 94 dedicated employees and trusted partners who have supported us throughout this journey, and we believe all will benefit from continued success and innovation under Pye-Barker's leadership."

"This new partnership will enhance the company's growth and bolster our ability to continue offering high-quality security products and services," added Co-owner Stephen Haynes. "We are confident that Pye-Barker shares our values and will continue to build on the strong foundation we have established."

"Pye-Barker is committed to honoring the legacies of the owners and families who choose to join us," said Pye-Barker CEO Bart Proctor. "Together, we are stronger in our shared goals to serve our communities with pride, provide for our teams and protect our communities."

Seacoast's highly qualified team will continue to serve customers in New England, delivering the same quality service and dependability.

In the transaction, Barry Epstein of Vertex Capital represented Seacoast, and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP represented Pye-Barker.

The U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 230 locations and 7,000 team members nationwide, Pye-Barker ranks No. 849 on the Inc. 5000 and No. 8 on the SDM 100.

