Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Projects Another High-Velocity Year as the U.S. Leader in Full-Service Life Safety Protection

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

24 Jan, 2024, 10:15 ET

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is celebrating a successful 2023 after 31 acquisitions and record organic growth, furthering its reach as the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States. Through unprecedented growth, Pye-Barker has continued to ensure its people come first and its values-driven culture is protected. By employing a purposeful, but aggressive acquisition strategy, enhancing its service offerings and continually investing in its team members, Pye-Barker is poised to fulfill its mission to be the national provider of choice for full fire code compliance.

As it grows and brings full-service fire protection to customers in more communities, Pye-Barker has remained committed to caring for its people and living its values.
"At Pye-Barker, we've been successful by living our values – Customer-bias, Trust, Respect and Commitment – and upholding the promises we've made to all who have chosen to be part of our family," said Bart Proctor, CEO at Pye-Barker. "By cultivating a workplace of respect, promoting from within and giving our team members opportunities to grow and support their families, we've attracted the best team in the business. The Pye-Barker family is made up of individuals who are dedicated to their craft and to protecting their communities, and we will continue to seek culturally aligned businesses to join us in our mission."

Reflecting the effectiveness of the Pye-Barker formula, Pye-Barker branches outperformed their sales goals in 2023 as more customers recognized the impact of a single source provider of all life safety services. In addition, the company realized a 621% 3-year growth rate, was recognized in the top 20% of the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growth Private Companies in America list and reached No. 9 on the SDM 100 ranking of U.S. security businesses.

Among the 31 companies that joined Pye-Barker in 2023 are: Koetter Fire Protection, S&S Sprinkler, Vanguard Fire & Security, AC Daughtry Security Systems, Amherst Alarm, Shiver Security Systems, The Hartline Company, IT&M Division, Bevan Security Systems, Automatic Fire Sprinklers, Acadiana Security, Pyrotech, Advanced Engineered Systems, Excel Fire Sprinkler, AAA Fire Safety & Alarm, Iowa Fire Equipment Company, AMS Connect, Maximum Security, Comtrol Systems and Alarmguard Security. Pye-Barker embraced more than 1,000 new team members, added 50 new branches and now operates nearly 200 locations across 40 states.

"I'm in the field every week, visiting different branches. There's incredible comradery among our teams as we integrate new companies into our family, and that's because we put our people first," said Pye-Barker COO Joseph Hightower. "Pye-Barker helps both business owners and team members define their legacy."

Pye-Barker is actively engaged in exploring strategic acquisitive partnership opportunities for companies that are values focused. If you have interest in taking the first step in selling your fire or life safety business, we welcome the opportunity to share why we are the acquirer of choice. Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions to learn more. To join our technician crew and define your legacy, visit pyebarkerfs.com/careers.

Chuck Reimel
Vice President, Business Development
910.612.6252
[email protected]

