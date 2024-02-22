Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Provides Security Services to Baltimore Area with Acquisition of CRIMPCO

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – has acquired CRIMPCO, a security alarm and monitoring company in Baltimore, Maryland. This addition increases Pye-Barker's capability to provide full-service fire and life safety to Maryland and the broader Mid-Atlantic region, complementing Pye-Barker's fire protection offerings in the area and widening its customer base.

The CRIMPCO team joins Pye-Barker Fire & Safety.

CRIMPCO was founded in 1968 by a recent college graduate, Bob Jolson, who realized his knack for selling businesses panic button systems. Jolson expanded to include security systems, access control, CCTV, video monitoring and fire alarms for customers from Baltimore and Washington, D.C., to northern Virginia and southern Pennsylvania. From the beginning, CRIMPCO has been a family business, as Bob started CRIMPCO with his father Marv Jolson and expanded with sons Todd and Ryan Jolson. In addition, partners John Cromwell and Chris Graham, who joined the company in 1982 and 1992 respectively, have been instrumental in the company's growth and success.

"When you are hired at CRIMPCO, you are a member of the family," said Bob Jolson, CRIMPCO Founder. "While weighing the options of the next step for our company, our team's future was top-of-mind. I'm confident that joining Pye-Barker is the best choice for them, our family and our customers."

"Like Pye-Barker, CRIMPCO and the Jolsons recognize the two keys to success: team and customers. Fostering a family-like, supportive company culture while upholding the highest standards of customer service has fueled CRIMPCO's success and made them a great addition to our family," said Bart Proctor, Pye-Barker CEO.

CRIMPCO's highly qualified team will continue to serve customers in the region.

The transaction was coordinated by Philip Gardner, President of B Safe, which merged with Pye-Barker Fire & Safety in 2022. Barry Epstein of Vertex Capital represented CRIMPCO in the transaction.

