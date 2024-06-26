Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Ramps Up in Seattle, Washington Area, Adds AlarmTech Inc.

ATLANTA, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – has acquired AlarmTech Inc., specializing in security systems, fire alarm systems, access control and CCTV for customers in the Seattle, Washington area. The addition of AlarmTech's highly skilled team with expertise in low-voltage systems complements Pye-Barker's growing presence of integrated life safety services in Washington State.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is proud to add AlarmTech in Seattle, Washington to the family.

Located just north of Seattle in Mountlake Terrace, Washington, AlarmTech Inc. protects businesses and commercial customers with end-to-end fire alarm and security services including design, installation, maintenance, inspections and 24-hour emergency monitoring.

Pye-Barker continues its high-velocity but purposeful acquisition strategy by partnering with the country's best life safety companies. With each acquisition, Pye-Barker gains team members who know their craft and their local communities, and in turn they receive opportunities for career growth and to define their legacy by leveraging Pye-Barker's resources. AlarmTech's team will be influential in retaining the personal service their customers have come to expect.

"At AlarmTech, we take great pride in providing a vital service that protects our neighbors and community," said Richard McCurdy, AlarmTech President. "Joining Pye-Barker – which has grown to be the premier acquirer in our industry while maintaining a small business feel in each community it serves – just makes sense. We're able to offer enhanced safety services to care for our existing and new customers."

"Pye-Barker hit No. 8 on this year's SDM's Top 100 by investing in teams like that at AlarmTech, those who know their customer base and are trusted and well-respected," said Bart Proctor, CEO at Pye-Barker. "By joining with Pye-Barker, AlarmTech can provide customers with full fire-code compliance through our existing fire protection services in the Seattle metro, which will benefit AlarmTech's company growth, employee opportunities and customer satisfaction."

AlarmTech's highly skilled team will continue to serve customers in Washington, backed by Pye-Barker's resources and support.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

The U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 200 locations and 6,000 team members nationwide, Pye-Barker ranks No. 954 on the Inc 5000 and No. 8 on the SDM 100.

Pye-Barker welcomes the opportunity to share why we're the acquirer of choice. Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions.

