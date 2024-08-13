Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Ranks 849th on the Inc. 5000, Hits Over $1 Billion in Revenue Through Purpose-Driven Growth

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – has ranked No. 849 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, the prestigious annual list of fastest-growing private companies in America. Pye-Barker moved up the list 105 spots since 2023. This is Pye-Barker's fifth time appearing on the Inc. 5000, reflecting the company's steadfast growth.

The Inc. 5000 ranks private companies based on revenue growth between 2020 and 2023. In that period, Pye-Barker acquired 86 businesses, expanding the company's geographic scope, adding thousands of new team members and bringing 2023 revenue to over $1 billion. Pye-Barker has a purposeful acquisition strategy, carefully selecting fire, life safety and security businesses that align with Pye-Barker's core values and complement its full-suite offerings. The company works hard to retain its highly skilled teams who continue to serve local customers as part of Pye-Barker.

Through purpose-driven growth, Pye-Barker remains committed to an entrepreneurial company culture that invites team members to define their own personal legacies. The company promotes a workplace built on respect and fosters a tight-knit team environment that supports individual career development.

"Landing in the top 20% of the Inc. 5000 is another indicator that we are on the right path toward our goals of being our industry's acquirer of choice, employer of choice and vendor of choice. It's an honor to appear alongside America's fastest-growing private companies across all industries," said Bart Proctor, CEO at Pye-Barker. "Our success comes from honoring the legacies of each owner who has come before us and each team member who has chosen to be part of Pye-Barker. Together, we can show up in more communities, protect more businesses and neighbors, and impact more lives."

Pye-Barker continues to seek values-aligned businesses for acquisitive partnerships. Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions to start a conversation. To work with us, visit pyebarkerfs.com/careers.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

The U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 200 locations and 6,000 team members nationwide, Pye-Barker ranks No. 849 on the Inc. 5000 and No. 8 on the SDM 100.

