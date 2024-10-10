Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Reinforces Full-Service Fire and Security Protection, Acquiring Louisiana Integrator DACSIS

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – has acquired DACSIS, a fire suppression and fire alarm systems integrator based in Scott, Louisiana, west of Lafayette. DACSIS's expertise in full fire code protection for commercial and industrial customers complements the offerings of Pye-Barker's nearby commercial alarm and security teams and creates more opportunity for Pye-Barker to provide complete life safety protection to Gulf Coast businesses.

"With Pye-Barker's resources and local teams, we're able to provide additional services for one-stop shop protection." Post this The teams meet in Louisiana. From left to right: Justin Merrick, Pye-Barker's VP of Business Development; DACSIS Owners Silas Pellegrin, Pam Pellegrin, Barry Hohensee and Laurie Hohensee; and Pye-Barker's Mike Pepper and Ben Brooks.

DACSIS – which stands for Detection, Alarms, Communications, Suppression and Integration Services – specializes in fire detection and alarm systems, fire extinguishers, fire suppression, special hazard and mass communication systems. With the motto, "Bringing it all together," DACSIS focuses on properly integrating these systems to provide a better experience and more efficient system for clients. Barry and Laurie Hohensee founded DACSIS in 2005, bringing on Silas and Pam Pellegrin as additional owners in 2009.

"At DACSIS, we take pride in providing clients customized life safety solutions that work together, and through regular inspection, helping to make sure those systems are performing optimally to protect our customers," said Barry Hohensee, DACSIS CEO and founder. "With Pye-Barker's resources and local teams, we're able to provide additional services that 'bring it all together,' and fulfill growing demand from today's customers for one-stop shop protection."

"The DACSIS team will play an important role in our Gulf Coast operations as we expand full-service life safety solutions to the region's customers," said Bart Proctor, CEO at Pye-Barker. "Our vision at Pye-Barker has always been to bring together fire and alarm services so that our communities and neighborhood businesses can count on one company for complete protection."

DACSIS's highly skilled team will continue to serve customers in the Lafayette region, alongside Pye-Barker's established teams in the area.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

The U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 200 locations and 6,000 team members nationwide, Pye-Barker ranks No. 849 on the Inc 5000 and No. 8 on the SDM 100.

Pye-Barker remains actively engaged in exploring strategic acquisition opportunities. We welcome the opportunity to share why we're the acquirer of choice. Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions.

Contact:

Chuck Reimel

Executive Vice President, Business Development

910.612.6252

[email protected]

Media:

Alycia Volpe

[email protected]

SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety