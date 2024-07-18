Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Strengthens Mid-Atlantic Security Services with Acquisition of ABC Burglar Alarm Systems

ATLANTA, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – has acquired ABC Burglar Alarm Systems, which services security and alarm systems in Maryland and Virginia. The company will work with Pye-Barker's existing branch locations in the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore areas to support ongoing service, maintenance, inspections and monitoring for commercial customers.

ABC Burglar Alarm provides security and fire alarm systems, integrated fire sprinkler systems, access control, CCTV, remote operation and 24/7 central monitoring. Headquartered in Bowie, Maryland, ABC Burglar Alarm has been family-owned and operated since 1952.

"For 70 years, the ABC Burglar Alarm team has been taking care of our community, being the eyes and ears to ensure our customers are protected. This partnership with Pye-Barker enhances our ability to take care of everyone around us, because the leadership at Pye-Barker genuinely cares about our community," said Donald Webber, President and Co-Owner at ABC. "I'm looking forward to a lot of growth ahead for the company and our employees, and to adding new services to help us better protect our friends and neighbors," added Co-Owner David Webber.

"ABC Burglar Alarm – a well-trusted, full-service detection company – plays an important role in the lives of their customers. I'm proud that ABC Burglar now represents the Pye-Barker brand," said Bart Proctor, CEO at Pye-Barker. "Pye-Barker's goal is to keep our teams local, where they'll make the greatest impact for their communities, backed by Pye-Barker's support."

The experienced and skilled team at ABC Burglar Alarm will continue to serve customers in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Rory Russell of Acquisitions & Funding Services represented ABC in the transaction.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

The U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 200 locations and 6,000 team members nationwide, Pye-Barker ranks No. 954 on the Inc 5000 and No. 8 on the SDM 100.

Pye-Barker remains actively engaged in exploring strategic acquisition opportunities. We welcome the opportunity to share why we're the acquirer of choice. Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions.

Contact:

Eric Garner

President, Pye-Barker Alarm Division

801.395.8738

[email protected]

Media:

Alycia Volpe

[email protected]

SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety