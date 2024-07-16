Pye-Barker Fire & Safety to Now Provide Extinguisher Services in Southwest Kansas Through Garden City Fire & Safety Acquisition

ATLANTA, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – has acquired Garden City Fire & Safety, expanding its reach to communities and businesses in southwest Kansas. Through the partnership, Pye-Barker grows its Kansas customer base for long-term fire protection service, inspections, testing and maintenance.

Family-owned and operated, Garden City Fire & Safety – located in Garden City, Kansas – is led by certified fire extinguisher technicians Hank and Melissa Morgan. The team is known for providing reliable service and routine maintenance that makes it simple for local businesses to stay code-compliant and protected. Along with extinguisher service and sales, Garden City offers hydrostatic testing and hands-on extinguisher training.

"As entrepreneurs, business owners and members of the Garden City community, our goal with Garden City Fire & Safety has always been to do what's right by our customers and for the community," said Hank Morgan, Co-owner at Garden City Fire & Safety. "Pye-Barker's commitment to staying locally operated and focused on the customer makes them the best choice for a partner as we enhance our offerings to current and new customers in southwest Kansas."

"Pye-Barker is known for bringing together our industry's best businesses that are mission-driven and dedicated to their communities," said Bart Proctor, CEO at Pye-Barker. "Often in our industry those businesses are like Garden City Fire & Safety – built by families. We're honored to be chosen to be part of the Morgan family's story and shepherd their business into its next stage of growth."

The Garden City Fire & Safety team will continue to serve customers in Kansas, with Pye-Barker's support and resources.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

The U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 200 locations and 6,000 team members nationwide, Pye-Barker ranks No. 954 on the Inc 5000 and No. 8 on the SDM 100.

Pye-Barker remains actively engaged in exploring strategic acquisition opportunities. We welcome the opportunity to share why we're the acquirer of choice. Visit pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions to start the conversation.

