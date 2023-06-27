Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Unveils New Branding Collaboration with Savannah College of Art & Design

ATLANTA, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest private full-service and fully integrated fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – unveiled its new branding at Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Race at Nashville Superspeedway. The new brand mark – the letters P and B shown suppressing a life safety threat – adorned the No. 20 racecar sponsored by Pye-Barker and driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Pye-Barker collaborated with top students from the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) to create the new brand mark that comes on the heels of exponential growth for the company, which now operates more than 160 branches across 37 states.

Students from The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) collaborated with Pye-Barker Fire & Safety to create the company's new brand mark.
Pye-Barker's new brand mark reflects the company's full-service capabilities and unites its service lines – fire extinguishers and suppression systems, fire alarms and security systems, and fire sprinklers – under one brand. It replaces a flame and extinguisher mark which became outdated as the company significantly expanded its capabilities through an aggressive growth strategy that's resulted in over 100 acquisitions since 2016.

Twenty SCAD students, juniors through graduate level, teamed with Pye-Barker through the college's SCADpro program, which connects high-achieving students with influential businesses for marketing and design contract projects.

"We knew we wanted to redefine our logo in a way that would unite all of our services under one brand, reflect our values and honor our legacy," said Bart Proctor, Pye-Barker CEO. "SCAD and its students embrace an entrepreneurial spirit that is complementary to who we are. They've created a brand mark that will become synonymous with the nation's fastest growing and most respected full-service fire, life safety and security company."

The new logo modernizes the traditional and recognizable Pye-Barker blue and green that symbolize both the trust the company instills with customers and team members and its innovative approach to life safety protection.

"This was an exciting project for our students. They interacted closely with Pye-Barker's executives who are genuine, authentic, salt-of-the-earth people. Together, they crafted a design that stands for safety, protection and belonging," said Chris Peterson, who oversees industry partnerships at SCADpro. "I'm thrilled for the students to see their idea come to life in the real world."

A list of participating students can be found on Pye-Barker's website at pyebarkerfs.com/brand.

