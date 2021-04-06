Pye-Barker Fire Acquires Saint Paul Fire Protection Company, Gerry's Fire & Safety

Gerry's Fire was established in May 1990 when it was purchased by current owner, Gerry Rohr. Rohr chose to enter the fire protection industry after working with a friend in the field. He started as the company's sole employee and added eight additional team members as his business grew. He also expanded from only offering fire extinguisher service to becoming a comprehensive fire safety service provider.

The Gerry's Fire team will merge with PBFS Saint Paul, formerly Nardini Fire Equipment, and continue to support their customers while expanding their service opportunities.

"It is great knowing that, through Pye-Barker Fire, my employees and customers will be left in the best of hands, with limitless growth potential," shared Rohr. Rohr will be retiring from fire protection to pursue other endeavors. It is Pye-Barker Fire's honor to carry on his legacy!

Pye-Barker Fire is focused on growing its core markets while adding strategic new territories as opportunities arise. The Company's main focus is to acquire market-leading businesses with a solid historical financial performance to join its impressive and expanding footprint. Pye-Barker Fire values its culture and promotes an entrepreneurial environment where individual performance is recognized. The Company works with sellers to develop a post-close plan that aims to minimize business disruptions while offering professional employee development into the future.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is a leading provider of fire and life safety protection services, with headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia and over 70 locations spanning the Continental US. Since its founding in 1946, Pye-Barker Fire's core values have been unwavering in providing honest and reliable service through its highly trained and dedicated employees. Pye-Barker Fire invests heavily in providing best-in-class training for its team while offering industry competitive benefits. To learn more about Pye-Barker Fire, visit www.pyebarkerfire.com.

