Pye-Barker Fire Acquires Total LifeSafety Corporation in Jensen Beach, FL

Total LifeSafety was founded by Bryan Polhemus in 2012. This was the second fire protection company Polhemus owned and operated. He is the former owner of John W. Polhemus, Inc., which was sold to United Technologies in 2007. John W. Polhemus, Inc. was a full-service sprinkler, fire alarm, and security company which served the South Florida area for over 20 years and was a pioneer in NFPA Testing and Inspections.

"This new chapter of growth and opportunity is beyond expectation."

Polhemus applied his industry knowledge and customer service approach to growing his second business, Total LifeSafety into an equal success. Today, Total LifeSafety is a full-service alarm company that specializes in the installation and monitoring of new or existing systems. They also champion community education and outreach through their mascot, Diesel the Fire Dog, who has participated in school and local events to teach fire safety to kids and adults alike.

Following the acquisition, Polhemus will be remaining to manage his team and to aid Pye-Barker Fire's acquisition efforts.

"A page has turned in my industry as Total LifeSafety welcomes Pye-Barker Fire," shared Polhemus. "This new chapter of growth and opportunity is beyond expectation."

Pye-Barker Fire is focused on growing its core markets while adding strategic new territories as opportunities arise. The Company's main focus is to acquire market-leading businesses with a solid historical financial performance to join its impressive and expanding footprint. Pye-Barker Fire values its culture and promotes an entrepreneurial environment where individual performance is recognized. The Company works with sellers to develop a post-close plan that aims to minimize business disruptions while offering professional employee development into the future.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety:

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is a leading provider of fire and life safety protection services, with headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia and 80 locations spanning the Continental US. Since its founding in 1946, Pye-Barker Fire's core values have been unwavering in providing honest and reliable service through its highly trained and dedicated employees. Pye-Barker Fire invests heavily in providing best-in-class training for its team while offering industry competitive benefits. To learn more about Pye-Barker Fire, visit www.pyebarkerfire.com.

For more information contact:

Chuck Reimel, VP of Business Development

(910) 612-6252

[email protected]

SOURCE Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Related Links

https://www.pyebarkerfire.com

