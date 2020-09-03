Pye-Barker Fire Continues Southern Strides with Fire Safety Acquisitions

With the acquisition of Florida Fire, Pye-Barker acquired an industry-leading fire protection company in the Doral/Miami market. Co-owner Mirta Morales shared, "This acquisition is a huge opportunity for our employees to continue their career growth in this industry."

The acquisition of American Fire was a strategic option for Pye-Barker to enter a new territory poised for success. The company has grown steadily over its 26 years in the industry and increases Pye-Barker's national footprint.

"American Fire's extensive knowledge of vehicle suppression systems is a unique asset in a small business. To earn access to their expertise while also acquiring a customer base that spans the entire state were two key advantages as we considered this acquisition," said Chuck Reimel, VP of Business Development for Pye-Barker.

Pye-Barker's objective is to acquire market-leading businesses with a solid financial performance to join its expanding footprint. Pye-Barker values its culture and promotes an entrepreneurial environment where individual performance is recognized. The Company works with sellers to develop a post-close plan that aims to minimize business disruptions while offering professional employee development into the future. Once they join the Pye-Barker team, acquired branches can offer products and services from all of the industry's major manufacturers, including Ansul, Amerex, Pyro-Chem, Badger, Buckeye, and BuildingReports. This significantly widens their growth ability while increasing the income potential for their staff.

Pye-Barker has 61 locations across 16 states at the time of this announcement and hopes to continue its expansion until it is the premier fire protection service provider in the United States.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety:

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is a leader in the fire protection industry, offering coast to coast fire and life safety services that have been trusted for over 70 years. Originally based in the southeast, Pye-Barker has rapidly expanded its service areas and now has branches across the country protecting America's communities. Pye-Barker is proud to provide prompt, professional service.

