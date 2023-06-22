Pye-Barker to Unveil New Branding at NASCAR Xfinity Series Race, Celebrates Exponential Growth

ATLANTA, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest private full-service, fully integrated fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – is proud to launch updated branding to better reflect its dominance across major industry verticals. The company will unveil its new logo on Saturday, June 24 during the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway on the Pye-Barker sponsored No. 20 car driven by John Hunter Nemechek.

Pye-Barker's rapid growth required a redesign of its logo to better align with the full-service company it has become. Founded by two young entrepreneurs as a fire protection and life safety equipment supply company in 1946, Pye-Barker has become a leader in fire extinguishers, fire sprinklers and suppression systems, fire and burglar alarms, security systems, video surveillance, intrusion detection and access control, employing over 5,000 team members across more than 160 branches nationwide.

Through an aggressive growth strategy, Pye-Barker has acquired more than 100 industry partners. Its expansion in services necessitated two new divisions – fire sprinkler and alarms – to complement the existing fire extinguishers and suppression division.

"Much like NASCAR, Pye-Barker is rooted in tradition but with our eyes on the road ahead. This new logo celebrates where we've been and where we're going," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "Our rebrand reflects a unified Pye-Barker that dominates the U.S. market in fire protection, life safety and security. Over 100 companies have chosen to join the Pye-Barker family, and they all deserve to feel represented in our branding."

"We're grateful for our partnership with Pye-Barker and their ongoing support for our sport," said Steve de Souza, Executive Vice President of Xfinity Series and Development for Joe Gibbs Racing. "It's exciting that they've chosen race day in Nashville and John Hunter's No. 20 car to debut the new Pye-Barker branding."

Pye-Barker has partnered with Nemechek and Joe Gibbs Racing for seven primary races during the 2023 season, including the team's dominant win at Martinsville Speedway that ended with a fiery celebratory burnout. Following the race in Nashville, the new Pye-Barker car will be on track at Bristol Motor Speedway (September 15), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (October 14), Homestead-Miami Speedway (October 21) and Phoenix Raceway (November 4).

Pye-Barker worked with The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) to reimagine its brand mark.

