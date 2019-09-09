Pype Selects Ripley PR as Public Relations Agency of Record

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pype, a leading construction software platform that uses machine-learning to provide unprecedented data insights from plans, specs, and automates workflows from preconstruction through project closeout, has selected Ripley PR as its U.S. PR agency of record to promote awareness of the brand as it expands.

"Ripley PR is one of the top construction public relations agencies in the U.S., and our partnership will ensure that general contractors, architects and engineers looking for industry leading SaaS solutions know our story," said Pype CEO and co-founder Sunil Dorairajan. "Our goal is to create and improve machine learning solutions for the industry. With Ripley's help, we look forward to sharing our knowledge to further streamline industry processes, creating a higher level of quality assurance, project insight, and efficiency."

Pype uses artificial intelligence to help general contractors maintain full contract compliance from the preconstruction phase through project completion. Using patented machine-learning algorithms, Pype software streamlines and automates complex tasks such as generating submittal logs, collecting product data, automating trade partner outreach, and compiling professional, customizable turnover documentation. Pype's products also integrate with other popular AEC software platforms, including a wealth of project management tools, document storage solutions, and proprietary general contractor platforms, returning exponential value to project teams across the entire construction industry.

"Pype provides solutions to pressing industry issues project teams and owners face, saving their clients time and energy without expecting them to sift through overly complex technology lingo," said Heather Ripley, CEO of Ripley PR. "Pype is bringing tremendous value to the construction industry, and we're looking forward to partnering with them to spread awareness of their innovations."

Ripley PR specializes in construction and B2B technology public relations. The global agency offers strategic communications services for its clients, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies. The agency's unique combination of strategic business accounting and creative public relations help clients build brand awareness, establish positive reputations and drive increased leads and sales.

About Pype

Pype is the construction industry's first SaaS provider for submittal log management and project closeout. By using patented AI and machine-learning algorithms, our platforms liberate project teams from error-prone spreadsheet workflows and ensure contract compliance from precon through closeout. These cutting-edge solutions present unprecedented insights on spec and closeout data to help teams extract actionable information from specifications and plans to close communication gaps between design, construction, and operations teams. Over 30% of the ENR top 400 use AutoSpecs and Closeout on projects coast-to-coast to provide a higher level of quality assurance, efficiency, and risk management using Pype's exceptionally accurate and richly integrated software technology. For more information, please visit https://pype.io/, or call 866-860-7973.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR, Inc. is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in construction, franchising, technology, home services and manufacturing. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business accounting and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. Ripley PR is a partner in IPREX, the $350 million network of communication agencies, with 1,800 staff and 115 offices worldwide. For more information, visit ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

