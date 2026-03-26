PYPL'S 8-10% GROWTH PROMISE BECAME A 20% LOSS FOR INVESTORS: SUEWALLST

Promise vs. Reality: The PayPal Branded Checkout Performance Gap

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 25, 2025, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) executives told investors they would "accelerate TPV growth to between 8% and 10% by 2027." Less than one year later, the Company withdrew those targets entirely, its CEO was terminated, and shareholders lost $10.63 per share in a single day.

Check if you qualify to recover losses from PayPal's broken promises or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) Suewallst.

PayPal stock dropped 20.31% on February 3, 2026, falling from $52.33 to $41.70 per share after the Company disclosed "operational and deployment issues across all regions" and pulled its 2027 financial targets. The lead plaintiff deadline is April 20, 2026.

The Promise

At its February 25, 2025 Analyst/Investor Day, PayPal's leadership laid out an aggressive three-year vision built around Branded Checkout acceleration. The Company projected:

Branded Checkout TPV growth accelerating from 6% to 8-10% by 2027

Transaction margin dollar growth reaching 7-9% by 2027 (up from 5% in fiscal 2024)

New checkout experience coverage expanding from 30% in the U.S. to over 80% globally

Low teens-plus EPS growth, with a stated long-term ambition of 20%-plus non-GAAP EPS growth

Pay Later usage growing more than 20% and Pay with Venmo growing more than 40%

More than 1 point of conversion improvement delivered to merchants

Management described these targets as supported by a "rigorous plan" and reiterated them during the Q1 2025 earnings call in April, claiming the strategy was "really coming to light."

The Reality

On February 3, 2026, PayPal reported fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025 results that contradicted these projections. The Company acknowledged worsening Branded Checkout performance, withdrew its 2027 financial targets, and disclosed that macroeconomic headwinds, competitive pressures, and operational failures had undermined the growth plan. PayPal simultaneously announced the sudden departure of CEO James Alexander Chriss.

The lawsuit contends that the salesforce was never equipped to execute the growth strategy, and that management was "too optimistic" about how easily its staff could change customer adoption patterns.

The Numbers: Promised vs. Actual

Metric Promise (Feb. 2025) Reality (Feb. 2026) 2027 Branded Checkout TPV

Growth 8-10% Targets withdrawn 2027 TM Dollar Growth 7-9% Projections suggested

slowdown CEO Tenure Leading transformation Terminated Stock Performance Growth narrative sustained share

price 20.31% single-day decline

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. When the gap between promise and reality is this significant, investors deserve answers," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

The securities action asserts that while management promoted these growth targets at public events and on earnings calls, they concealed that operational and deployment challenges were already present across all regions and that the Company's staff lacked the capacity to drive the customer adoption changes underpinning the projections.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your PayPal investment losses or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: April 20, 2026

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com