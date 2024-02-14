Pyxus International, Inc. Reports Strong Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Fiscal 2024 Results

— Increases Full Year Guidance to Reflect Recent Results and Momentum —

— Significant Margin Gains Drive Third Quarter Performance versus Year-Ago —

— Third Consecutive Quarter of Net Income with $3.8 million versus Year-Ago Net Loss of $2.3 million — 

— Third Quarter Adjusted EBITDA Increases by 5.3% to $64.5 million

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX) ("Pyxus," the "Company," "we," or "our,"), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced results for its fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Pieter Sikkel, Pyxus' President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our teams around the world continue to demonstrate their ability to drive broad-based improvement, leveraging our business momentum and strong position in the current market to produce solid third quarter and year-to-date results. This success positions us to increase our full-year guidance as we remain focused on concluding an outstanding fiscal year."

Sales and other operating revenues for the nine months ended December 31, 2023 increased by 8.2% to $1.6 billion compared to $1.5 billion in the same period of the prior year and was largely the result of the Company's consistent execution, an inventory mix well matched to specific customer demand, and an increase in average pricing of 10.0%. This growth was slightly offset by a 1.9% reduction in volume.

Gross margin through the first nine months of fiscal 2024 improved to 15.6% from 13.0% compared to fiscal 2023, and was driven by a more favorable customer and regional mix. Average gross profit per kilogram for the nine months ended December 31, 2023 increased by 28.3%, or $0.17, to $0.77. Year-to-date operating income rose by 72.4% to $130.5 million, compared to $75.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2023 due to an improved mix of business by customer and region.

The Company reported positive net income in each of the first three quarters of fiscal 2024 to reach a total of $12.7 million, a significant and positive swing compared to a net loss of $18.5 million in the same period of fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA through the first nine months increased to $165.1 million compared to $120.2 million in the prior year, leading to the upward revision of the Company's full year guidance described below.

Consistent with expectations, sales and other operating revenues in the third quarter of $529.8 million were lower as compared to $655.6 million in the same period of the prior year. The decrease was principally due to a 22.7% decrease in volume, which primarily reflects a difficult comparison to the year-ago quarter, which benefited from the inclusion of previously delayed shipments, as well as acceleration of shipments from the current-year quarter into the first half of the fiscal year. The impact of the volume decline was partially offset by an average market sales price increase of 3.7% in this year's third quarter.

Pyxus achieved a third quarter gross margin of 17.5% compared to 13.4% in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. This increase was primarily due to a more favorable customer mix. The benefit of these factors was also reflected by a 29.7% increase, or $0.19, of gross margin per kilogram, which reached $0.83 for the third quarter. The Company increased third quarter operating income by 14.9% to $47.8 million as compared to $41.6 million in the same period of fiscal 2023. This improvement was attributable to customer mix as well as lower non-interest expenses related to the Company's efforts to create efficiency into its global working capital financing.

Third quarter net income improved to $3.8 million as compared to a net loss of $2.3 million in the prior year's third quarter, despite the inclusion of a noncash expense of $12.0 million related to a pension termination in the United Kingdom. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter increased to $64.5 million compared to $61.3 million in the prior-year period.

Sikkel commented, "Our operational discipline, improved working capital efficiency, and geographic diversification enabled us to purchase more tobacco even as we accelerated our repayment of outstanding lines of credit. We believe these attributes enable the Company to deliver significant and sustainable value to its financial stakeholders and support further potential improvements in our operational results and working capital."

"The Company released its fiscal 2023 Sustainability Report during the quarter, which recognizes the progress made toward our environmental, social and governance-related targets and serves as a testament to the successful integration of our business and sustainability strategies. Not only did we surpass our water-related target seven years ahead of schedule, we also achieved a significant reduction of our global greenhouse gas emissions," Sikkel continued.

Updated Outlook & Revised Guidance for Fiscal 2024

Today the Company revised its guidance for fiscal 2024. With respect to the full-year, the Company now expects sales to be in the range of $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $185 million to $195 million. The increase in adjusted EBITDA guidance reflects the strong results through the first nine months of the year, the Company's committed inventory levels, and continued strong demand from a globally diversified base of customers.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Sales and other operating revenues

$     529,816

$     655,553

$ 1,631,161

$ 1,507,736

Cost of goods and services sold

437,268

567,752

1,376,802

1,311,861

Gross profit

92,548

87,801

254,359

195,875

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

42,381

37,119

116,477

106,694

Other expense, net

2,323

9,040

6,036

9,106

Restructuring and asset impairment charges

85

35

1,379

4,380

Operating income

47,759

41,607

130,467

75,695

Loss on deconsolidation/disposition of subsidiaries

648

Loss on pension settlement

12,008

12,008

2,588

Interest expense, net

31,994

31,361

95,785

85,649

Income (loss) before income taxes and other items

3,757

10,246

22,674

(13,190)

Income tax expense

6,156

17,887

16,360

15,810

Income from unconsolidated affiliates

6,578

5,404

6,531

10,708

Net income (loss)

4,179

(2,237)

12,845

(18,292)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

344

96

111

241

Net income (loss) attributable to Pyxus International, Inc.

$         3,835

$       (2,333)

$       12,734

$     (18,533)





Earnings (loss) per share:



Basic and diluted

$           0.15

$         (0.09)

$           0.51

$         (0.74)





Weighted average number of shares outstanding:



Basic and diluted

25,000

25,000

25,000

25,000

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$                       90,245

$                     216,449

Restricted cash

4,442

1,936

Trade receivables, net

227,529

205,991

Other receivables

11,988

16,336

Inventories, net

779,829

696,583

Advances to tobacco suppliers, net

87,790

79,669

Recoverable income taxes

4,604

7,053

Prepaid expenses

36,752

31,495

Other current assets

15,876

15,648

Total current assets

1,259,055

1,271,160

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

93,619

94,099

Other intangible assets, net

35,030

39,732

Deferred income taxes, net

7,109

9,738

Long-term recoverable income taxes

2,648

3,444

Other noncurrent assets

31,687

43,086

Right-of-use assets

37,135

32,842

Property, plant, and equipment, net

135,097

136,556

Total assets

$                  1,601,380

$                  1,630,657






Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities

Notes payable

$                     472,972

$                     492,326

Accounts payable

136,397

135,092

Advances from customers

42,589

30,826

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

78,231

95,312

Income taxes payable

6,922

6,665

Operating leases payable

8,089

9,097

Current portion of long-term debt

20,251

97,282

Total current liabilities

765,451

866,600

Long-term taxes payable

2,678

4,850

Long-term debt

574,077

496,636

Deferred income taxes

5,992

12,770

Liability for unrecognized tax benefits

15,450

13,402

Long-term leases

27,523

23,663

Pension, postretirement, and other long-term liabilities

52,552

56,990

Total liabilities

1,443,723

1,474,911

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity

Common Stock—no par value:

Authorized shares (250,000 for all periods)

Issued shares (25,000 for all periods)

389,789

390,290

Retained deficit

(245,220)

(237,346)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

8,947

(477)

Total stockholders' equity of Pyxus International, Inc.

153,516

152,467

Noncontrolling interests

4,141

3,279

Total stockholders' equity

157,657

155,746

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$                  1,601,380

$                  1,630,657






Segment Results

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

Three Months Ended December 31,



Change

(in millions, except per kilo amounts)

2023

2022

$

%

Leaf:



Product revenues

$                  500.5

$                  625.1

(124.6)

(19.9)

Tobacco costs

394.6

510.2

(115.6)

(22.7)

Transportation, storage, and other period costs

23.2

32.8

(9.6)

(29.3)

Total cost of goods sold

417.8

543.0

(125.2)

(23.1)

Product revenue gross profit

82.7

82.1

0.6

0.7

Product revenue gross profit as a percent of sales

16.5 %

13.1 %






Kilos sold

100.0

129.4

(29.4)

(22.7)

Average price per kilo

$                    5.01

$                    4.83

0.18

3.7

Average cost per kilo

4.18

4.19

(0.01)

(0.2)

Average gross profit per kilo

0.83

0.64

0.19

29.7





Processing and other revenues

$                    28.6

$                    27.1

1.5

5.5

Processing and other revenues costs of services sold

19.4

20.5

(1.1)

(5.4)

Processing and other gross profit

9.2

6.6

2.6

39.4

Processing and other gross profit as a percent of sales

32.2 %

24.3 %






All Other:



Sales and other operating revenues

$                      0.7

$                      3.3

(2.6)

(78.8)

Cost of goods and services sold

0.1

4.2

(4.1)

(97.6)

Gross income (loss)

0.6

(0.9)

1.5

166.7

Gross income (loss) as a percent of sales

85.7 %

(27.4) %

Segment Results

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

Nine Months Ended December 31,



Change

(in millions, except per kilo amounts)

2023

2022

$

%

Leaf:



Product revenue

$               1,537.3

$               1,423.6

113.7

8.0

Tobacco costs

1,242.4

1,164.8

77.6

6.7

Transportation, storage, and other period costs

66.0

77.8

(11.8)

(15.2)

Total cost of goods sold

1,308.4

1,242.7

65.7

5.3

Product revenue gross profit

228.9

181.0

47.9

26.5

Product revenue gross profit as a percent of sales

14.9 %

12.7 %






Kilos sold

297.2

302.9

(5.7)

(1.9)

Average price per kilo

$                    5.17

$                    4.70

0.47

10.0

Average cost per kilo

4.40

4.10

0.30

7.3

Average gross profit per kilo

0.77

0.60

0.17

28.3





Processing and other revenues

$                    91.4

$                    75.2

16.2

21.5

Processing and other revenues costs of services sold

$                    66.5

56.1

10.4

18.5

Processing and other gross profit

24.9

19.1

5.8

30.4

Processing and other gross profit as a percent of sales

27.2 %

25.4 %






All Other:



Sales and other operating revenues

2.5

$                      8.9

(6.4)

(71.9)

Cost of goods and services sold

1.9

13.1

(11.2)

(85.5)

Gross profit (loss)

0.6

(4.2)

4.8

114.3

Gross profit (loss) as a percent of sales

24.0 %

(47.3) %

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1) (Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

Last Twelve Months (8)

(in thousands)

December
31, 2023

December
31, 2022

December
31, 2023

December
31, 2022

December
31, 2021

March 31,
2023

March 31,
2022

December
31, 2023

December
31, 2022

Net income (loss) attributable to Pyxus International, Inc.

$        3,835

$      (2,333)

$      12,734

$    (18,533)

$    (51,289)

$    (39,141)

$    (82,119)

(7,874)

$    (49,363)

Plus: Interest expense

34,379

32,053

100,779

89,805

84,376

118,458

111,043

129,432

116,472

Plus: Income tax expense

6,156

17,887

16,360

15,810

9,242

34,127

12,640

34,677

19,208

Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense

4,909

4,394

14,228

14,678

11,984

19,137

16,676

18,687

19,370

EBITDA (1)

49,279

52,001

144,101

101,760

54,313

132,581

58,240

174,922

105,687

Plus: Reserves for doubtful customer receivables

540

(139)

791

(129)

3,268

426

4,404

1,346

1,007

Plus: Other expense, net

2,323

9,040

6,036

9,106

1,491

11,023

3,349

7,953

10,964

Plus: Restructuring and asset impairment charges (2)

85

245

1,379

5,855

7,652

6,160

8,031

1,684

6,234

Plus: Goodwill impairment

32,186

31,814

Plus: Debt restructuring (3)

63

26

713

3,286

5,496

3,550

4,809

977

Plus: Pension retirement expense (4)

12,008

12,008

2,724

2,724

12,008

2,724

Plus: Development of and exit from non-leaf-tobacco businesses (5)

18

3

697

12,306

713

13,589

19

1,980

Plus: Other adjustments (6)

276

41

785

(554)

942

(316)

3,347

1,023

1,851

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$      64,511

$      61,269

$    165,129

$    120,172

$      83,630

$    158,807

$    126,696

$    203,764

$    163,238










Total debt




$ 1,001,049

$ 1,066,945

$ 1,067,300

$ 1,086,244

Less: Cash and cash equivalents




136,733

198,777

90,245

216,449

Net Debt (1)




$    864,316

$    868,168

$    977,055

$    869,795

Net Debt /Adjusted EBITDA (1)




5.44x

6.85x

4.80x

5.33x










Adjusted EBITDA (1)




$    158,807

$    126,696

$    203,764

$    163,238

Interest expense




118,458

111,043

129,432

116,472

Interest coverage




1.34x

1.14x

1.57x

1.40x










Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$      38,586

$    176,069

$  (216,834)

$  (110,599)

$  (184,831)

$  (137,822)

$  (198,765)

$  (244,057)

$  (124,533)

Capital expenditures

(5,126)

(4,505)

(14,351)

(9,931)

(12,201)

(16,307)

(14,827)

(20,727)

(12,557)

Collections from beneficial interests in securitized trade receivables (7)

48,002

46,429

127,298

122,638

155,226

165,262

189,440

169,922

156,852

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (1)

$      81,462

$    217,993

$  (103,887)

$        2,108

$    (41,806)

$      11,133

$    (24,152)

$    (94,862)

$      19,762

(1) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt are not measures of results of operations, cash flows from operations or indebtedness under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") and should not be considered as an alternative to other U.S. GAAP measurements. We have presented EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt to adjust for the items identified above because we believe that it would be helpful to the readers of our financial information to understand the impact of these items on our reported amounts. This presentation enables readers to better compare our results to similar companies that may not incur the impact of various items identified above. Management acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company's reported results or operating cash flows and these lists are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these items. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, and any ratios calculated based on these measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies or appearing in our debt obligations or agreements. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow as presented may not equal column or row totals due to rounding.

(2) Amounts incurred during the three months ended December 31, 2023 included employee separation charges primarily related to the restructuring of certain non-leaf operations. Amounts incurred during the fiscal years ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 included employee separation and asset impairment charges primarily related to the restructuring of certain non-leaf operations and related inventory write-offs classified within cost of goods and services sold in the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations.

(3) Amounts incurred during the nine months ended December 31, 2023 and fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 included legal and professional fees incurred in connection with the debt exchange and with the amendment and extension of the delayed-draw term loan, which transactions were completed in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Amounts incurred during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 included consulting fees incurred in connection with the implementation of process improvements required in connection with the Company's delayed-draw term loan credit facility established in the prior fiscal year.

(4) During the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company terminated one of its defined benefit pension plans in the U.K. ("U.K. Pension Plan"). The Company recorded a noncash pension settlement charge which included the disposition of the U.K. Pension Plan assets and reclassification of unrecognized net pension losses within accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) into the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, the Company settled benefits with vested participants in the U.S. defined benefit pension plan ("U.S. Pension Plan") that elected a lump sum payout and made a cash contribution to fully fund the U.S. Pension Plan's liabilities in preparation to purchase a group annuity contract to administer future payments to the remaining U.S. Pension Plan participants. This adjustment includes pension settlement charges incurred during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and were classified as loss on pension settlement expense and selling, general, and administration expenses in the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations.

(5) Includes the aggregate amount of certain items related to the Company's development of and subsequent exits from its non-leaf-tobacco businesses (that is, the production and sale of legal cannabis in Canada, the production and sale of industrial hemp products, including CBD extracted from industrial hemp, and the production and sale of tobacco e-liquids) to the extent such items are included in the Company's consolidated results of operations, which includes all items separately reported for such businesses in the presentation by the Company of its adjusted EBITDA in prior periods. Such items include, to the extent reflected in consolidated results, the adjusted EBITDA of the Canadian cannabis and industrial hemp operations otherwise calculated on the same basis as Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this table, loss incurred on the deconsolidation or disposition of certain of these non-leaf tobacco businesses, as applicable, and write-offs of inventory and equipment related to certain of these businesses.

(6) Includes the following items: (i) the addition of amortization of basis difference related to a former Brazilian subsidiary that is now deconsolidated following the completion of a joint venture in March 2014, (ii) the subtraction of the Adjusted EBITDA of the Company's former green leaf sourcing operation in Kenya, which is calculated on the same basis as Adjusted EBITDA presented in this table (in fiscal year 2016 the Company decided to exit green leaf sourcing in the Kenyan market as part of our restructuring program), (iii) the addition of debt retirement expense, and (iv) the subtraction of a one-time interest receipt related to a legal settlement in South America.

(7) Represents cash receipts from the beneficial interest on sold receivables under the Company's accounts receivable securitization programs and were classified as investing activities within the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.

(8) Items for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 are derived by adding the items for the nine months ended December 31, 2023 as presented in the table and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and subtracting the items for the nine months ended December 31, 2022. Items for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 are derived by adding the items for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and subtracting the items for the nine months ended December 31, 2021.

