Pyxus International, Inc. Reports Strong Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Fiscal 2024 Results

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX) ("Pyxus," the "Company," "we," or "our,"), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced results for its fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Pieter Sikkel, Pyxus' President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our teams around the world continue to demonstrate their ability to drive broad-based improvement, leveraging our business momentum and strong position in the current market to produce solid third quarter and year-to-date results. This success positions us to increase our full-year guidance as we remain focused on concluding an outstanding fiscal year."

Sales and other operating revenues for the nine months ended December 31, 2023 increased by 8.2% to $1.6 billion compared to $1.5 billion in the same period of the prior year and was largely the result of the Company's consistent execution, an inventory mix well matched to specific customer demand, and an increase in average pricing of 10.0%. This growth was slightly offset by a 1.9% reduction in volume.

Gross margin through the first nine months of fiscal 2024 improved to 15.6% from 13.0% compared to fiscal 2023, and was driven by a more favorable customer and regional mix. Average gross profit per kilogram for the nine months ended December 31, 2023 increased by 28.3%, or $0.17, to $0.77. Year-to-date operating income rose by 72.4% to $130.5 million, compared to $75.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2023 due to an improved mix of business by customer and region.

The Company reported positive net income in each of the first three quarters of fiscal 2024 to reach a total of $12.7 million, a significant and positive swing compared to a net loss of $18.5 million in the same period of fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA through the first nine months increased to $165.1 million compared to $120.2 million in the prior year, leading to the upward revision of the Company's full year guidance described below.

Consistent with expectations, sales and other operating revenues in the third quarter of $529.8 million were lower as compared to $655.6 million in the same period of the prior year. The decrease was principally due to a 22.7% decrease in volume, which primarily reflects a difficult comparison to the year-ago quarter, which benefited from the inclusion of previously delayed shipments, as well as acceleration of shipments from the current-year quarter into the first half of the fiscal year. The impact of the volume decline was partially offset by an average market sales price increase of 3.7% in this year's third quarter.

Pyxus achieved a third quarter gross margin of 17.5% compared to 13.4% in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. This increase was primarily due to a more favorable customer mix. The benefit of these factors was also reflected by a 29.7% increase, or $0.19, of gross margin per kilogram, which reached $0.83 for the third quarter. The Company increased third quarter operating income by 14.9% to $47.8 million as compared to $41.6 million in the same period of fiscal 2023. This improvement was attributable to customer mix as well as lower non-interest expenses related to the Company's efforts to create efficiency into its global working capital financing.

Third quarter net income improved to $3.8 million as compared to a net loss of $2.3 million in the prior year's third quarter, despite the inclusion of a noncash expense of $12.0 million related to a pension termination in the United Kingdom. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter increased to $64.5 million compared to $61.3 million in the prior-year period.

Sikkel commented, "Our operational discipline, improved working capital efficiency, and geographic diversification enabled us to purchase more tobacco even as we accelerated our repayment of outstanding lines of credit. We believe these attributes enable the Company to deliver significant and sustainable value to its financial stakeholders and support further potential improvements in our operational results and working capital."

"The Company released its fiscal 2023 Sustainability Report during the quarter, which recognizes the progress made toward our environmental, social and governance-related targets and serves as a testament to the successful integration of our business and sustainability strategies. Not only did we surpass our water-related target seven years ahead of schedule, we also achieved a significant reduction of our global greenhouse gas emissions," Sikkel continued.

Updated Outlook & Revised Guidance for Fiscal 2024

Today the Company revised its guidance for fiscal 2024. With respect to the full-year, the Company now expects sales to be in the range of $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $185 million to $195 million. The increase in adjusted EBITDA guidance reflects the strong results through the first nine months of the year, the Company's committed inventory levels, and continued strong demand from a globally diversified base of customers.

Financial Results Investor Call

The Company will hold an earnings conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 9 a.m. EST. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (929) 477-0448 or (888) 256-1007 and use conference ID 1556396. The webcast can be accessed at http://investors.pyxus.com.

A third quarter results presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations webpage prior to the call. For those unable to join the live audio webcast, the archived recording will be available on the Company's investor relations webpage shortly after the call.

These risks and uncertainties include: our reliance on a small number of significant customers; continued vertical integration by our customers; global shifts in sourcing customer requirements; shifts in the global supply and demand position for tobacco products; variation in our financial results due to growing conditions, customer indications and other factors; loss of confidence in us by our customers, farmers and other suppliers; migration of suppliers who have historically grown tobacco and from whom we have purchased tobacco toward growing other crops; risks related to our advancement of inputs to tobacco suppliers to be settled upon the suppliers delivering us unprocessed tobacco at the end of the growing season; risks that the tobacco we purchase directly from suppliers will not meet our customers' quality and quantity requirements; weather and other environmental conditions that can affect the marketability of our inventory; international business risks, including unsettled political conditions, uncertainty in the enforcement of legal obligations, including the collection of accounts receivable, fraud risks, expropriation, import and export restrictions, exchange controls, inflationary economies, currency risks and risks related to the restrictions on repatriation of earnings or proceeds from liquidated assets of foreign subsidiaries; many of our operations are located in jurisdictions that pose a high risk of potential violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; risks and uncertainties related to geopolitical conflicts, including the armed conflict between Israel and Hamas and disruptions affecting Red Sea shipping; impacts of international sanctions on our ability to sell or source tobacco in certain regions; exposure to foreign tax regimes in which the rules are not clear, are not consistently applied and are subject to sudden change; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange and interest rates; competition with the other primary global independent leaf tobacco merchant and independent leaf merchants; disruption, failure or security breaches of our information technology systems and other cybersecurity risks; continued high inflation; we have identified material weaknesses related to our internal controls in certain prior years, and there can be no assurance that material weaknesses will not be identified in the future; regulations regarding environmental matters; risks related to our capital structure, including risks related to our significant debt and our ability to continue to finance our non-U.S. local operations with uncommitted short-term operating credit lines at the local level; our ability to continue to access capital markets to obtain long-term and short-term financing; potential failure of foreign banks in which our subsidiaries maintain deposits or the failure by such banks to transfer funds or honor withdrawals; the risk that, because our ability to generate cash depends on many factors beyond our control, we may be unable to generate the significant amount of cash required to service our indebtedness; our ability to refinance our current credit facilities at the same availability or at similar interest rates; failure to achieve our stated goals, which may adversely affect our liquidity; developments with respect to our liquidity needs and sources of liquidity; the volatility and disruption of global credit markets; failure by counterparties to derivative transactions to perform their obligations; increasing scrutiny and changing expectations from governments, as well as other stakeholders such as investors and customers, with respect to our environmental, social and governance policies, including sustainability policies; inherent risk of exposure to product liability claims, regulatory action and litigation facing our e-liquids business if its products are alleged to have caused significant loss, injury, or death; certain shareholders have the ability to exercise controlling influence on various corporate matters; reductions in demand for consumer tobacco products; risks and uncertainties related to pandemics or other widespread health crises and any related shipping constraints, labor shortages and supply-chain impacts; legislative and regulatory initiatives that may reduce consumption of consumer tobacco products and demand for our services and increase regulatory burdens on us or our customers; government actions that significantly affect the sourcing of tobacco, including governmental actions to identify and assess crop diversification initiatives and alternatives to leaf tobacco growing in countries whose economies depend upon tobacco production; governmental investigations into, and litigation concerning, leaf tobacco industry buying and other payment practices; and impact of potential regulations to prohibit the sale of cigarettes in the United States other than low-nicotine cigarettes.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). They include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt. Tables showing the reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures are attached to the release. The range of Adjusted EBITDA anticipated for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 is calculated in a manner consistent with the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA in the attached tables. Because of the forward-looking nature of the estimated range of Adjusted EBITDA, it is impractical to present a quantitative reconciliation of such measure to a comparable GAAP measure, and accordingly no such GAAP measure is being presented.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales and other operating revenues $ 529,816 $ 655,553 $ 1,631,161 $ 1,507,736 Cost of goods and services sold 437,268 567,752 1,376,802 1,311,861 Gross profit 92,548 87,801 254,359 195,875 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 42,381 37,119 116,477 106,694 Other expense, net 2,323 9,040 6,036 9,106 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 85 35 1,379 4,380 Operating income 47,759 41,607 130,467 75,695 Loss on deconsolidation/disposition of subsidiaries — — — 648 Loss on pension settlement 12,008 — 12,008 2,588 Interest expense, net 31,994 31,361 95,785 85,649 Income (loss) before income taxes and other items 3,757 10,246 22,674 (13,190) Income tax expense 6,156 17,887 16,360 15,810 Income from unconsolidated affiliates 6,578 5,404 6,531 10,708 Net income (loss) 4,179 (2,237) 12,845 (18,292) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 344 96 111 241 Net income (loss) attributable to Pyxus International, Inc. $ 3,835 $ (2,333) $ 12,734 $ (18,533)









Earnings (loss) per share:







Basic and diluted $ 0.15 $ (0.09) $ 0.51 $ (0.74)









Weighted average number of shares outstanding:







Basic and diluted 25,000 25,000 25,000 25,000

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,245 $ 216,449 Restricted cash 4,442 1,936 Trade receivables, net 227,529 205,991 Other receivables 11,988 16,336 Inventories, net 779,829 696,583 Advances to tobacco suppliers, net 87,790 79,669 Recoverable income taxes 4,604 7,053 Prepaid expenses 36,752 31,495 Other current assets 15,876 15,648 Total current assets 1,259,055 1,271,160 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 93,619 94,099 Other intangible assets, net 35,030 39,732 Deferred income taxes, net 7,109 9,738 Long-term recoverable income taxes 2,648 3,444 Other noncurrent assets 31,687 43,086 Right-of-use assets 37,135 32,842 Property, plant, and equipment, net 135,097 136,556 Total assets $ 1,601,380 $ 1,630,657











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



Current liabilities



Notes payable $ 472,972 $ 492,326 Accounts payable 136,397 135,092 Advances from customers 42,589 30,826 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 78,231 95,312 Income taxes payable 6,922 6,665 Operating leases payable 8,089 9,097 Current portion of long-term debt 20,251 97,282 Total current liabilities 765,451 866,600 Long-term taxes payable 2,678 4,850 Long-term debt 574,077 496,636 Deferred income taxes 5,992 12,770 Liability for unrecognized tax benefits 15,450 13,402 Long-term leases 27,523 23,663 Pension, postretirement, and other long-term liabilities 52,552 56,990 Total liabilities 1,443,723 1,474,911 Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' equity



Common Stock—no par value:



Authorized shares (250,000 for all periods)



Issued shares (25,000 for all periods) 389,789 390,290 Retained deficit (245,220) (237,346) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 8,947 (477) Total stockholders' equity of Pyxus International, Inc. 153,516 152,467 Noncontrolling interests 4,141 3,279 Total stockholders' equity 157,657 155,746 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,601,380 $ 1,630,657













Segment Results Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

Three Months Ended December 31,





Change (in millions, except per kilo amounts) 2023 2022 $ % Leaf:







Product revenues $ 500.5 $ 625.1 (124.6) (19.9) Tobacco costs 394.6 510.2 (115.6) (22.7) Transportation, storage, and other period costs 23.2 32.8 (9.6) (29.3) Total cost of goods sold 417.8 543.0 (125.2) (23.1) Product revenue gross profit 82.7 82.1 0.6 0.7 Product revenue gross profit as a percent of sales 16.5 % 13.1 %













Kilos sold 100.0 129.4 (29.4) (22.7) Average price per kilo $ 5.01 $ 4.83 0.18 3.7 Average cost per kilo 4.18 4.19 (0.01) (0.2) Average gross profit per kilo 0.83 0.64 0.19 29.7









Processing and other revenues $ 28.6 $ 27.1 1.5 5.5 Processing and other revenues costs of services sold 19.4 20.5 (1.1) (5.4) Processing and other gross profit 9.2 6.6 2.6 39.4 Processing and other gross profit as a percent of sales 32.2 % 24.3 %













All Other:







Sales and other operating revenues $ 0.7 $ 3.3 (2.6) (78.8) Cost of goods and services sold 0.1 4.2 (4.1) (97.6) Gross income (loss) 0.6 (0.9) 1.5 166.7 Gross income (loss) as a percent of sales 85.7 % (27.4) %





Segment Results Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

Nine Months Ended December 31,





Change (in millions, except per kilo amounts) 2023 2022 $ % Leaf:







Product revenue $ 1,537.3 $ 1,423.6 113.7 8.0 Tobacco costs 1,242.4 1,164.8 77.6 6.7 Transportation, storage, and other period costs 66.0 77.8 (11.8) (15.2) Total cost of goods sold 1,308.4 1,242.7 65.7 5.3 Product revenue gross profit 228.9 181.0 47.9 26.5 Product revenue gross profit as a percent of sales 14.9 % 12.7 %













Kilos sold 297.2 302.9 (5.7) (1.9) Average price per kilo $ 5.17 $ 4.70 0.47 10.0 Average cost per kilo 4.40 4.10 0.30 7.3 Average gross profit per kilo 0.77 0.60 0.17 28.3









Processing and other revenues $ 91.4 $ 75.2 16.2 21.5 Processing and other revenues costs of services sold $ 66.5 56.1 10.4 18.5 Processing and other gross profit 24.9 19.1 5.8 30.4 Processing and other gross profit as a percent of sales 27.2 % 25.4 %













All Other:







Sales and other operating revenues 2.5 $ 8.9 (6.4) (71.9) Cost of goods and services sold 1.9 13.1 (11.2) (85.5) Gross profit (loss) 0.6 (4.2) 4.8 114.3 Gross profit (loss) as a percent of sales 24.0 % (47.3) %





Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended Last Twelve Months (8) (in thousands) December

31, 2023 December

31, 2022 December

31, 2023 December

31, 2022 December

31, 2021 March 31,

2023 March 31,

2022 December

31, 2023 December

31, 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to Pyxus International, Inc. $ 3,835 $ (2,333) $ 12,734 $ (18,533) $ (51,289) $ (39,141) $ (82,119) (7,874) $ (49,363) Plus: Interest expense 34,379 32,053 100,779 89,805 84,376 118,458 111,043 129,432 116,472 Plus: Income tax expense 6,156 17,887 16,360 15,810 9,242 34,127 12,640 34,677 19,208 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 4,909 4,394 14,228 14,678 11,984 19,137 16,676 18,687 19,370 EBITDA (1) 49,279 52,001 144,101 101,760 54,313 132,581 58,240 174,922 105,687 Plus: Reserves for doubtful customer receivables 540 (139) 791 (129) 3,268 426 4,404 1,346 1,007 Plus: Other expense, net 2,323 9,040 6,036 9,106 1,491 11,023 3,349 7,953 10,964 Plus: Restructuring and asset impairment charges (2) 85 245 1,379 5,855 7,652 6,160 8,031 1,684 6,234 Plus: Goodwill impairment — — — — — — 32,186 — 31,814 Plus: Debt restructuring (3) — 63 26 713 3,286 5,496 3,550 4,809 977 Plus: Pension retirement expense (4) 12,008 — 12,008 2,724 — 2,724 — 12,008 2,724 Plus: Development of and exit from non-leaf-tobacco businesses (5) — 18 3 697 12,306 713 13,589 19 1,980 Plus: Other adjustments (6) 276 41 785 (554) 942 (316) 3,347 1,023 1,851 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 64,511 $ 61,269 $ 165,129 $ 120,172 $ 83,630 $ 158,807 $ 126,696 $ 203,764 $ 163,238



















Total debt









$ 1,001,049 $ 1,066,945 $ 1,067,300 $ 1,086,244 Less: Cash and cash equivalents









136,733 198,777 90,245 216,449 Net Debt (1)









$ 864,316 $ 868,168 $ 977,055 $ 869,795 Net Debt /Adjusted EBITDA (1)









5.44x 6.85x 4.80x 5.33x



















Adjusted EBITDA (1)









$ 158,807 $ 126,696 $ 203,764 $ 163,238 Interest expense









118,458 111,043 129,432 116,472 Interest coverage









1.34x 1.14x 1.57x 1.40x



















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 38,586 $ 176,069 $ (216,834) $ (110,599) $ (184,831) $ (137,822) $ (198,765) $ (244,057) $ (124,533) Capital expenditures (5,126) (4,505) (14,351) (9,931) (12,201) (16,307) (14,827) (20,727) (12,557) Collections from beneficial interests in securitized trade receivables (7) 48,002 46,429 127,298 122,638 155,226 165,262 189,440 169,922 156,852 Adjusted Free Cash Flow (1) $ 81,462 $ 217,993 $ (103,887) $ 2,108 $ (41,806) $ 11,133 $ (24,152) $ (94,862) $ 19,762

(1) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt are not measures of results of operations, cash flows from operations or indebtedness under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") and should not be considered as an alternative to other U.S. GAAP measurements. We have presented EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt to adjust for the items identified above because we believe that it would be helpful to the readers of our financial information to understand the impact of these items on our reported amounts. This presentation enables readers to better compare our results to similar companies that may not incur the impact of various items identified above. Management acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company's reported results or operating cash flows and these lists are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these items. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, and any ratios calculated based on these measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies or appearing in our debt obligations or agreements. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow as presented may not equal column or row totals due to rounding.

(2) Amounts incurred during the three months ended December 31, 2023 included employee separation charges primarily related to the restructuring of certain non-leaf operations. Amounts incurred during the fiscal years ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 included employee separation and asset impairment charges primarily related to the restructuring of certain non-leaf operations and related inventory write-offs classified within cost of goods and services sold in the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations.

(3) Amounts incurred during the nine months ended December 31, 2023 and fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 included legal and professional fees incurred in connection with the debt exchange and with the amendment and extension of the delayed-draw term loan, which transactions were completed in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Amounts incurred during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 included consulting fees incurred in connection with the implementation of process improvements required in connection with the Company's delayed-draw term loan credit facility established in the prior fiscal year.

(4) During the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company terminated one of its defined benefit pension plans in the U.K. ("U.K. Pension Plan"). The Company recorded a noncash pension settlement charge which included the disposition of the U.K. Pension Plan assets and reclassification of unrecognized net pension losses within accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) into the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, the Company settled benefits with vested participants in the U.S. defined benefit pension plan ("U.S. Pension Plan") that elected a lump sum payout and made a cash contribution to fully fund the U.S. Pension Plan's liabilities in preparation to purchase a group annuity contract to administer future payments to the remaining U.S. Pension Plan participants. This adjustment includes pension settlement charges incurred during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and were classified as loss on pension settlement expense and selling, general, and administration expenses in the Company's condensed consolidated statements of operations.

(5) Includes the aggregate amount of certain items related to the Company's development of and subsequent exits from its non-leaf-tobacco businesses (that is, the production and sale of legal cannabis in Canada, the production and sale of industrial hemp products, including CBD extracted from industrial hemp, and the production and sale of tobacco e-liquids) to the extent such items are included in the Company's consolidated results of operations, which includes all items separately reported for such businesses in the presentation by the Company of its adjusted EBITDA in prior periods. Such items include, to the extent reflected in consolidated results, the adjusted EBITDA of the Canadian cannabis and industrial hemp operations otherwise calculated on the same basis as Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this table, loss incurred on the deconsolidation or disposition of certain of these non-leaf tobacco businesses, as applicable, and write-offs of inventory and equipment related to certain of these businesses.

(6) Includes the following items: (i) the addition of amortization of basis difference related to a former Brazilian subsidiary that is now deconsolidated following the completion of a joint venture in March 2014, (ii) the subtraction of the Adjusted EBITDA of the Company's former green leaf sourcing operation in Kenya, which is calculated on the same basis as Adjusted EBITDA presented in this table (in fiscal year 2016 the Company decided to exit green leaf sourcing in the Kenyan market as part of our restructuring program), (iii) the addition of debt retirement expense, and (iv) the subtraction of a one-time interest receipt related to a legal settlement in South America.

(7) Represents cash receipts from the beneficial interest on sold receivables under the Company's accounts receivable securitization programs and were classified as investing activities within the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.

(8) Items for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 are derived by adding the items for the nine months ended December 31, 2023 as presented in the table and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and subtracting the items for the nine months ended December 31, 2022. Items for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 are derived by adding the items for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and subtracting the items for the nine months ended December 31, 2021.

SOURCE Pyxus International, Inc.