Q2 2024 Wrapped: Embrace Announces Most Expensive Claim Covered in 2024 and Pet Health Trends

CLEVELAND, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Pet Insurance, a leading provider of comprehensive pet health insurance, has released its Q2 2024 Insights report, which highlights significant trends in pet health insurance claims and identifies critical data on the role of pet insurance in facilitating better pet care. Notably, the quarter saw the most expensive claim covered in 2024, ranking as the fourth highest in the company's 18-year history.

Key Highlights from the Q2 2024 Insights Report:

Record-Breaking Claims: Embrace covered a staggering $37,633 for a French Bulldog with Intervertebral Disc Disease (IVDD), the highest claim of 2024 to date and fourth highest in company history. Other notable claims included $31,249 for a pug with a pancreatic mass and $27,062 for a mixed breed dog with multiple severe conditions.

Other notable claims included $31,249 for a pug with a pancreatic mass and $27,062 for a mixed breed dog with multiple severe conditions. State-Wide Costs: Washington D.C. led the states with the highest average claim cost at $558, closely followed by California ($523), Colorado ($498), and Washington ($488). Newcomer to the list, New Hampshire, also stands out with an average claim cost of $491.

Embrace's Pet Insurance Capital? Aloha from Zip Code 96706: Ewa Beach, Hawaii holds the record for the highest number of Embrace-insured pets in a single zip code.

Survey of 13,000 Respondents Shows the Value of Pet Insurance:

A comprehensive survey conducted by Embrace revealed insights into pet owner behaviors and the transformative impact of pet insurance. Key findings include:

91% believe that pet insurance enables them to provide better care for their pets.

67% of respondents faced veterinary bills so high they would have struggled financially without pet insurance.

66% were able to afford necessary care for their pets due to their coverage, which they might have had to decline otherwise.

Media Coverage and Public Interest:

The quarter also saw significant media engagement with features in major publications such as Fox Business, Reader's Digest, Country Living, and more, discussing various aspects of pet care and subject matter expertise.

"At Embrace, we are constantly reminded of the lifesaving impact pet insurance can have," said Brian Macias, CEO of Embrace Pet Insurance. "Not only does it relieve financial pressure, but it also empowers pet parents to make the best healthcare decisions for their pets. This quarter's record-setting claims, plus our customer insights, further underscore the crucial role we play in providing peace of mind and enabling pet parents to focus on what matters most—the health and well-being of their pets."

To view the full Q2 2024 Insights report, visit 2024 Q2 Insights Unleashed.

For more information about Embrace Pet Insurance, visit embracepetinsurance.com or call (800) EMBRACE.

About Embrace Pet Insurance

Embrace Pet Insurance, a top-rated pet health insurance provider for dogs and cats in the United States, offers one simple yet comprehensive accident and illness insurance plan. In addition to insurance, Embrace offers Wellness Rewards, a non-insurance, optional preventative care product that is unique to the industry. Wellness Rewards reimburses for routine veterinary visits, grooming, vaccinations, training, and much more, with no itemized limitations. Embrace has received numerous accolades for customer and employee satisfaction, including being named the top pet insurance provider on the Forbes list of America's Best Insurance Companies 2022 and receiving the Great Place to Work™ certification. Embrace is a proud member of the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) and continues to innovate and improve the pet insurance experience for pet parents across the country. Embrace Pet Insurance is a privately held organization, backed by JAB Holding Company.

For more information about Embrace Pet Insurance, visit EmbracePetInsurance.com or call (800) 660-3817.

