Q3 Luxury Hoteliers magazine goes live

Sara Glenn, Chief Operating Officer, Canada, Caribbean, Mexico & Central America at Accor is optimistic for the remainder of this year even though it is a "work in progress." In her Spotlight On interview , she goes on to say that it has been "during this very challenging time that we saw a necessary opportunity to reexamine our operations and focus on what is critical for all of our guests, employees, owners, and brands, and to simplify to be able to meet the changing needs of our stakeholders while still providing incredible experiences."

"Our guests are seeking out differentiated and enriching travel experiences, more authenticity, and meaning especially through local discovery."

Samantha Hardcastle writes a piece on how tumultuous change is a catalyst for nostalgia, with most people romanticizing the past. "It's a huge part of the human experience, with nearly 15 million photos tagged with #Nostalgia, and 54 million photos tagged with #ThrowbackThursday on Instagram."

She draws parallels between travel and nostalgia saying "one of the greatest appeals of travel is to step into a place only to be transported to a completely different point in time" and encourages teams to explore "the moment in time we wish to transport our guests to, and what are the sights, smells, songs, even inanimate objects." Read Feeling Nostalgic? So are your Guests here

Michael Bennett, Chief Marketing Officer for Cendyn talks about how maintaining guest-centricity alongside adaptable technology is easier said than done in a tech-infused world in his article What is a Customer Data Platform and what can it do for my hotel?

He explores the difference between a CDP and a CRM, taking a closer look at what a CDP is for hotels, how it can enhance the guest journey, and what your hotel can achieve with a CDP.

The ILHA's East Coast Chapter Open House took place at The Dubliner at the Phoenix Park Hotel in Washington D.C. It was a momentous occasion as the chapter was formed at the beginning of the pandemic by Ofra Gelman, Principal, Dwell Design Studio , and was the first time everyone could meet face-to-face. Bruce Wardinski, Chairman and CEO, Playa Hotels & Resorts donated a three-night stay to the luxury, all-inclusive Hilton La Romana in the Dominican Republic. Proceeds went to ServiceSource , the Chapter's non-profit charity partner.

Don't miss out on the ILHA's 10th annual INSPIRE21 conference on investment and innovation in luxury hospitality at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, Santa Monica on December 2-3. Join us for informative sessions on the facts and strategies you need to know to help your business grow.

