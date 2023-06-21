Qardio Introduces Revolutionary Livestream ECG Monitoring and Advances Healthcare

News provided by

Qardio

21 Jun, 2023, 11:20 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qardio, a leading innovator in healthcare technology, has proudly unveiled its groundbreaking Livestream solution suite, which includes continuous ECG, Blood Pressure, Pulse Oximetry (SPO2), Body Temperature, Weight, and Body Position monitoring, marking a significant leap forward in real-time virtual patient care. 

These cutting-edge real-time solutions have the potential to revolutionize the practice of medicine in many settings, including, Transition of Care, Hospital at Home, Step-Down Units* (e.g., Critical Care/Telemetry/Cardiac), Remote Patient Care, Cardiac Rehab, and even Emergency Departments*.   By improving the ability of healthcare professionals (HCPs) to provide virtual care outside of clinical settings, HCPs can intervene quickly when patient health declines, thereby improving patient outcomes.  Early intervention can potentially reduce healthcare costs by decreasing hospital readmission and accelerating the transition of care.  

The key breakthrough of Qardio's advancements lies in the Livestream ECG system, which provides physicians with real-time ECG readings that are not limited to 30 seconds. It also features the QardioCore technology, which allows patients to take ECG readings without shaving or adhesive patches.

Mike Alvarez, Qardio's CEO, states, "Qardio's dedicated team of software engineers and scientists are solving some of healthcare's most pressing needs.  Our mission is to reduce costs while improving healthcare with artificial intelligence-derived solutions.  We are leveraging these solutions to improve outcomes for payers, healthcare professionals, and patients.  Livestream ECG is a perfect example of providing data to the practitioner that can improve outcomes quickly and cost-effectively. Qardio is unique in its ability to provide a remote real-time picture of patient health for Heart Failure, Hypertension, COPD, and Cardiac Rehab."   

For more information on Qardio's new Livestream ECG solution, visit www.qardiomd.com.

*The device is not intended for use on critical care patients.

About Qardio
Qardio is a medical tech company at the forefront of cardiology, virtual care, and remote patient monitoring.  Their solutions improve outcomes for patients and care providers through streamlined workflows, accurate diagnostics, cost reduction, and user-friendly interfaces.  With a primary focus on adults with chronic conditions, Qardio's mission is to simplify diagnosis and monitoring.  QardioCore is an FDA-approved dry electrode ECG monitor for Extended Holter and Remote Physiologic Monitoring/Chronic Care Management.  Qardio's award-winning solutions are accessible to healthcare professionals and consumers.

Contact: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2106452/Qardio_Logos_RGB_Qardio_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Qardio

Also from this source

Qardio Introduces Revolutionary Livestream ECG Monitoring and Advances Healthcare

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.