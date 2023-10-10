QATAR FOUNDATION'S WISE SEEKS TO REVOLUTIONIZE EDUCATION IN THE AI AGE

News provided by

WISE

10 Oct, 2023, 09:44 ET

11th edition of WISE Summit will explore the challenges and opportunities AI presents in education

DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the transformative power of AI and how it is becoming an integral part of our daily lives, the WISE Summit 2023 will bring together educators from diverse backgrounds, including tech innovators, AI ethicists, policymakers, and students, to create dialogues on how AI will shape the future of education.

Themed "Creative Fluency: Human Flourishing in the Age of AI," the 11th edition of the summit held by WISE – Qatar Foundation's (QF) global platform for innovation in education – will take place from 28-29 November, 2023. In addition to exploring how education can pave the way for a future where humans can thrive alongside AI, discussions will also revolve around AI being integrated into learning environments in a way that enhances learning experiences, fosters creativity, and prepares the next generation for a future where both educators and learners can use AI tools and systems.

WISE 11 will feature live podcasts, immersive AI experiences, interactive masterclasses, and panel discussions that address a range of topics holding significant implications for the future of education, including AI strategies that bridge educational gaps, creating inclusive learning environments tailored to diverse needs, and AI's role in progressing from traditional classroom learning to AI-influenced teaching.

The event will also raise awareness on how educators can ensure AI in education addresses ethical and socio-economic concerns and how it aligns with local values while integrating global AI advancements, as well as ensuring learners are equipped with skills for evolving roles in an ever-changing and dynamic job landscape.

Stavros N. Yiannouka, CEO of WISE, said: "At a time when AI is at the forefront of the global conversation, it is imperative that we consider its role in the future of education. WISE 11 provides a platform for policymakers, educators and innovators to collaboratively envision how AI can enhance the learning experience and empower individuals. WISE 11 aspires to provide inspiration and thought leadership, providing a roadmap for a future where teachers and learners can leverage AI to create transformative learning experiences."

To register, please visit: www.wise-qatar.org/wise-11.
For more information about the WISE Summit, please visit wise-qatar.org.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2243219/WISE_11_Logo.jpg

For media inquiries, please contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE WISE

Also from this source

QATAR FOUNDATION'S WISE SEEKS TO REVOLUTIONIZE EDUCATION IN THE AI AGE

QATAR FOUNDATION'S WISE SEEKS TO REVOLUTIONIZE EDUCATION IN THE AI AGE

Recognizing the transformative power of AI and how it is becoming an integral part of our daily lives, the WISE Summit 2023 will bring together...
LES LAURÉATS DES PRIX WISE 2023 FONT PROGRESSER L'ÉDUCATION DANS LE MONDE

LES LAURÉATS DES PRIX WISE 2023 FONT PROGRESSER L'ÉDUCATION DANS LE MONDE

Six projets révolutionnaires s'attachant à relever les défis mondiaux en matière d'éducation ont été reconnus par WISE pour leur contribution...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Education

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Children

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.