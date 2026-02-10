Qblox Announces Strategic Expansion of Executive Leadership Team

Strengthening global growth with top-tier leaders in revenue, human resources, and engineering operations

DELFT, Netherlands and BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Qblox , a global leader in quantum stack technology, announced key additions to its executive leadership team as the company accelerates the development of scalable quantum solutions worldwide. These strategic appointments support Qblox's continued global growth and its mission to integrate practical, high-performance quantum technologies into the industry.

Philip van der Wilt joined Qblox as Chief Revenue Officer on October 1, 2025. Based in Delft, the Netherlands, Philip leads global revenue strategy, commercial execution, and strategic partnerships. He brings more than a decade of leadership experience across enterprise technology, IT, storage, and virtualization. Prior to Qblox, Philip served as Senior Vice President EMEA at Samsara and previously held senior leadership roles at ServiceNow, Commvault, and Dell Technologies (EMC).

"Qblox is uniquely positioned to scale its global impact, and I look forward to bringing its world-class technology to customers and partners across the quantum ecosystem," said Philip van der Wilt, Chief Revenue Officer at Qblox. "This is a pivotal moment for the industry, and I look forward to guiding Qblox and its partners through its next phase of global growth."

Roger Isaac joined Qblox as the Chief Technology Officer on November 1, 2025, bringing decades of experience across semiconductor engineering, advanced hardware systems, and deep-tech innovation. Based in Delft, The Netherlands, Roger is a hands-on technology executive with a proven track record of taking complex technologies from early vision through large-scale commercialization. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Engineering for Automotive Radar at Indie Semiconductor and previously as Chief Technology Officer at Keyssa, where he led the development of the industry's first 60 GHz contactless wireless technology. Earlier in his career, Roger played a foundational role in establishing LPDDR3 and LPDDR4 as global memory standards and served on the JEDEC Board of Directors. He holds more than 60 U.S. patents.

"Qblox has a strong track record of translating complex quantum computing breakthroughs into reliable technology that powers today's state-of-the-art quantum systems," said Roger Isaac, Chief Technology Officer at Qblox. "By combining disciplined engineering with deep technical innovation, we will accelerate the transition from laboratory research to dependable, high-performance quantum systems that customers can deploy reliably at scale."

Evelyn Doyle joined Qblox as Chief Human Resources Officer on February 1, 2026. Based in Delft, the Netherlands, Evelyn brings more than 20 years of global leadership experience across People & Culture, organizational transformation, and talent strategy. Most recently, she served as Head of People and Culture for Patagonia's International Region, leading people strategy across EMEA, APAC, and LATAM. She has previously held senior HR leadership roles at Mondelēz International, Gategroup, and Self-Help Africa, spanning commercial, nonprofit, and social enterprise sectors.

"I am thrilled to be joining Qblox at such a pivotal time in its growth. Fostering an inclusive, high-performing culture that enables people to thrive will be a priority as the company continues to grow globally," said Evelyn Doyle, Chief Human Resources Officer at Qblox. "Developing a values-driven team and future-ready people practices will be central to how my team and I support the employee journey at Qblox."

"Philip, Roger, and Evelyn each bring deep expertise and leadership that will be critical as we scale Qblox globally," said Niels Bultink , CEO of Qblox. "Their combined strengths across revenue growth, deep-tech engineering, and people leadership reinforce our commitment to building a world-class organization capable of enabling the next wave of quantum innovation with a team that is the envy of the market"

About Qblox

Qblox is the global leader in scalable quantum control stacks, enabling organizations to build high-performance quantum computing systems. With state-of-the-art hardware and software solutions, Qblox is accelerating the path to practical quantum computing by delivering robust, reliable, and scalable control solutions to researchers and industry leaders worldwide.

