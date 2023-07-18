QCI and iPost Set the Game in Motion: Eight Casino Resorts Engaged in Strategic Partnership

SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and iPost's strategic partnership is off to a strong start, already engaging with eight prominent casino resorts. QCI, a leading generative AI enterprise integration platform company in the resort industry, and iPost, a premier email marketing, SMS, and automation provider in the North American gaming industry, are excited to announce their collaborative efforts. The synergy of iPost's advanced email delivery capabilities and QCI's AGI-powered enterprise platform services offers a heightened digital communication experience for the gaming and resort industry.

In recognition of the early successes and potential of this partnership, QCI will work with iPost to provide an integrated digital marketing solution to its 140 Casino Resort properties across the globe.

"Digital communication has never been more important. Our strategic alliance with QCI, coupled with our immediate engagement with eight major casino resorts, allows us to offer our clients more targeted and efficient solutions," said Cameron Kane, CEO of iPost. "By blending our expertise with QCI's innovative AI solutions, we've discovered a unique way to reach our clients in a more personalized, impactful manner."

Echoing these sentiments, Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, added, "Our partnership with iPost has allowed us to provide a comprehensive suite of services that spans across AI, digital marketing, and customer communication. We've discovered that iPost truly understands the digital marketing needs of casino resorts. We're excited to extend this partnership across our broader customer base of 140 casino resorts and anticipate that this alliance will greatly benefit our clients by delivering advanced, AI-driven communication strategies."

About iPost

iPost is a leading provider of email marketing, SMS and automation solutions tailored to the gaming industry in North America. With its powerful platform, iPost empowers gaming marketers to create personalized and engaging email and SMS experiences, driving customer loyalty and increasing revenue. iPost has a deep commitment to innovation and is dedicated to helping gaming professionals succeed in today's competitive landscape. Learn more at www.ipost.com.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 140 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

