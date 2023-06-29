QCI Enterprise Platform Successfully Deployed At All Three Live! Casinos

SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Live! Casinos announced the successful deployment of version 5.2 of the QCI Enterprise Platform at their locations in Maryland, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. Version 5.2 enhances the award-winning QCI Platform with the automation of operational tools that become a central part of the daily management of a gaming facility, allowing for strategic discussions fueled by accurate data models and industry-leading reports.

"Since we started using QCI earlier this year, I have found it to be a standout when it comes to Casino CRM programs. It provides some of the best centralized metrics for player worth, hotel profitability, free play reinvestment and more. My casino host engagement has been strong because they find QCI easy to navigate and helpful in executing their contact strategy with their VIP players. In addition, I find the dashboards incredibly helpful when delivering player analytics and host performance reports to our senior leadership," said Tom Tuchschmidt, Vice President of Casino Relationship Marketing for Live! Casinos.

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, stated "Live! Casino's adoption of the QCI Enterprise Platform is proof of the importance of having a dynamic host management tool to effectively manage a dynamic gaming organization such as Live! Casinos.  We collaborate daily with the 1,800 player development professionals using our host tool to constantly add features and functionality for ease-of-use."

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Gaming; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; International Development; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed among the most successful casino hotel resorts in the world including the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. Welcoming over 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships, and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter. 

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 115 casino resorts in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America and The Bahamas. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $22 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno.  Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.

