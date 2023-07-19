QCI FORMALIZES THE ESTABLISHED 'QCI COLLEGE' UNDER THE STEWARDSHIP OF RENOWNED EDUCATOR DR. RALPH THOMAS

SAN DIEGO, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a leading provider of casino software solutions, is delighted to announce the formalization of QCI College. An education platform that has been serving its clients with substantial success for the past two years, QCI College now aims to augment its reach. It continues to equip QCI customers with comprehensive knowledge and practical insights to effectively utilize QCI's software tools, thereby maximizing revenues, enhancing profitability, and elevating the guest experience at their casinos. Dr. Ralph Thomas, an esteemed academic with considerable industry knowledge, leads this initiative as the Dean of QCI College.

In the past two years, QCI College has successfully offered a plethora of structured courses, catering to users of all levels, from novices to experts. As part of this formalization, QCI College will continue to provide invaluable insights into QCI's powerful software tools, enabling clients to drive operational efficiency, heighten guest engagement, and secure a competitive edge in the constantly evolving casino industry.

"Our ongoing commitment to helping our customers excel in their operations has been demonstrated through the success of QCI College," said David Jacques Farahi, Executive Chairman of QCI. "With its formalized structure, we aim to further this commitment, offering an amplified educational platform to help our clients unlock the full potential of our software tools."

As QCI College enters this enhanced phase of its journey, Dean Dr. Ralph Thomas shared his excitement: "I am enthused to continue leading the curriculum development at QCI College. We strive to create an enriching environment that allows our customers to extract the most value from our robust software tool."

By formalizing QCI College, QCI underscores its commitment to empowering its clients with tools and resources that extend beyond traditional software products. In doing so, QCI not only strengthens its customer relationships but also reinforces its position as a trusted partner in the casino industry.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 140 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

SOURCE Quick Custom Intelligence