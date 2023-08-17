QCI Partners with DigitalWin for the Abénakis de Wôlinak Tribe to integrate their digital and brick and mortar resort experience

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DW Technologies N.A., Inc. (d/b/a DigitalWin), announced this week that it has developed an integration partnership with Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) of San Diego, CA to deliver a pioneering, next generation data-analytics solution for commercial and tribal casinos adding online sports betting and igaming extensions to their land-based operations. The integration of QCI into DigitalWin's online sports and gaming platform will create a gaming eco-verse of customer data that will enable real-time, data analytics and reporting across land-based and online operations. Casinos using DigitalWin's gaming platform for their online operations will now be able to view unique insights, customer habits and spot trends across both business segments in real-time.

"We are excited to partner with QCI to be able to create a singular view into customer habits, activity, and trends as land-based and online operations merge together in the next phase of growth for the regulated casino industry" says Michael Brooks, Director of Product Development for DigitalWin. He goes on to state, "Data-analytics, AI, and customer intelligence will be the driving force of the Casino of the Future and as customers continue to embrace the digital world, the online and offline business segments will become one expanded gaming universe. We are excited to be at the forefront of that sea change, enabling our customers with the tools to compete in the decades to come."

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, stated that "we are proud to integrate a traditional and digital resort experience for Grand Royal Wôlinak Casino owned by the Abénakis de Wôlinak Tribe. The work we are doing with DigitalWin will allow QCI to work with tribal nations to integrate their land-based and online casinos."

ABOUT DigitalWin

DigitalWin is an industry-leading software developer and platform provider for the casino and sports betting industry. We provide turn-key solutions for land-based casinos looking to expand their businesses into sports betting and online via newly regulated models. As more and more traditional casino operators seek additional technologies to expand their operations into the digital world, DigitalWin is well positioned to be a leader in this exciting growth, merging the two worlds together into a one-stop turnkey solution. The goal of DigitalWin is to integrate and develop new technologies that will enhance the gaming experience of its client's customers while driving extraordinary growth and new opportunities for the brick-and-mortar casinos that it serves. (www.digitalwin.com)

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 140 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

