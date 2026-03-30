QCi Quantum Optimization Machine placed on Quantum Corridor network

Dirac-3 now live on commercial quantum-ready network that recently proved QKD implementation

HAMMOND, Ind. and HOBOKEN, N.J., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corridor, the first inter-state quantum-safe commercial communications network in North America, and Quantum Computing Inc. ("QCi"/Nasdaq: QUBT), an innovative, quantum optics and integrated photonics technology company, today announced the placement of a QCi Dirac-3 quantum optimization machine on the network.

The partnership will allow enhanced customer access for institutions and commercial customers with secure, on-demand access to Dirac-3 over Quantum Corridor's network. This comes on the heels of Quantum Corridor's recent breakthrough with Toshiba, implementing Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) over Quantum Corridor's commercial fiber infrastructure, which provides 10G commercial connection to the QCi machine secured with Toshiba QKD.

Deployed at the Digital Crossroad Data Center in Hammond, Ind., the machine placement marks the first data center installation of a Dirac-3 machine and the first installation of its kind in a commercial data center environment. The Dirac-3 enables a novel revenue approach for QCi and Quantum Corridor alike, allowing clients to access Dirac-3 via Quantum Corridor's existing subscription and service framework.

"We are proud to partner with Quantum Corridor to deliver the first data center installation of our Dirac-3 computer, designed to solve complex optimization problems," said Dr. Yuping Huang, CEO of QCi. "This collaboration enhances secure and scalable access to our quantum computing capabilities and marks a significant step forward in QCi's commercial deployment strategy. By embedding our technology into a highly secure, quantum-compatible network in the Chicago and Northwest Indiana region, we are expanding practical access to quantum infrastructure for both academic and enterprise users. It reflects our commitment to making high-performance quantum solutions available where they're needed most in real-world IT ecosystems."

The Dirac-3 delivers computational capabilities that can be used in a wide range of applications, enabling organizations to detect fraud across millions of transactions, optimize complex multi-asset portfolios, plan mission critical operations and manage UAS risk at scale. By solving problems that are extremely complex for classical systems, Dirac-3 empowers faster, data-driven decisions and drives innovation in both commercial and scientific industries.

The partnership expands market reach and improves access to QCi's quantum hardware for the Chicago Quantum Exchange member institutions and a broader range of enterprises in the Midwest, including future expansion to universities and government partners in Indiana.

"Our purpose-built network is designed to grow to serve as a foundation for quantum internet, and we are delighted to have the QCi machine on our network," said Dr. Mit Jha, CEO of Quantum Corridor. "This is an important step towards offering our customers unique access to computing solutions in the quantum era. Our quantum safe network that connects research institutions and industries that are expected to benefit significantly from quantum solutions will now have the ability to solve some of the previously intractable optimization problems."

Quantum Corridor's quantum-enabled commercial fiber infrastructure spans from Chicago's ORD 10 Data Center (350 Cermak) to the Digital Crossroad Data Center. Its live high-capacity optical network will link quantum research facilities, hyperscalers and industry leaders across key verticals with a capacity of 40 terabits per second (Tbps)—the equivalent of 1,500 hours of high-quality video per second—at a round-trip latency of 0.274 milliseconds—500 times faster than the blink of an eye and nearly 12 times faster than the average network.

For more information, visit quantumcorridor.com and quantumcomputinginc.com.

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (Nasdaq: QUBT) is an innovative, quantum optics and integrated photonics technology company that provides accessible and affordable quantum machines and foundry services for the production of photonic chips based on thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN). QCi's products are designed to operate at room temperature and low power at an affordable cost. The Company's portfolio of core technologies and products offer unique capabilities in the areas of high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, as well as remote sensing applications.

Through its acquisitions of Luminar Semiconductor, Inc. and NuCrypt, LLC, QCi accelerated its technology roadmap while expanding technical depth, manufacturing capabilities, and its product portfolio to photonics and optics components, subsystems, and systems.

About Quantum Corridor Inc.

Quantum Corridor Inc. was formed by Chicago-area technology innovators to drive tech infrastructure to Indiana and create an information-sharing platform for institutions such as Chicago Quantum Exchange, defense contractors, research hubs and universities. It is a member of the Bloch Tech Hub, a coalition of industry, academic, government and nonprofit stakeholders led by Chicago Quantum Exchange, one of 31 U.S. Regional and Innovation Technology Hubs federally designated for quantum technologies. Quantum Corridor Inc. was named a Chicago Quantum Exchange member in 2024. Upon its completion, the Quantum Corridor network will be the nation's largest quantum computing superhighway. Visit www.quantumcorridor.com for more information.

Contacts:



Kevin Loughery

John Nesbett/Zach Nevas



Chief of Staff, Quantum Corridor

IMS Investor Relations



[email protected]

[email protected]



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements and forecasts, generally identified by terms such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "enhance," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," "aim to," or variations of these or similar words, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of QCi and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including whether QCi can generate revenue from the Quantum Corridor, the duration of government support for the Quantum Corridor, and the rate and extent commercial utilization of the Quantum Corridor and the Dirac-3 system. Except as required by federal securities law, QCi undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

SOURCE Quantum Computing Inc.