QCI's Enterprise Platform Shortlisted for Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas 2023: Land-Based Product of the Year

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI"), a leading software development company specializing in the casino space, is thrilled and humbled to announce that its revolutionary Enterprise Platform has been shortlisted for the prestigious Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas 2023 in the esteemed Land-Based Product of the Year category.

Now in its 10th year, the Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas is renowned as the pinnacle of recognition within the gaming industry, celebrating remarkable achievements in the Americas region. To uphold the highest standards of integrity and impartiality, the winners will be determined by a distinguished panel of over 100 judges, all distinguished C-level executives from the gaming industry. The entire voting process will be independently adjudicated by KPMG, ensuring complete fairness and transparency.

QCI's Enterprise Platform has garnered attention for its cutting-edge technology, innovative features, and exceptional user experience, making it a standout contender among the industry's best products. This recognition by the Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas underscores our commitment to excellence and dedication to delivering unmatched solutions that elevate the casino experience for our clients and their customers.

"We are incredibly honored to be shortlisted for the Land-Based Product of the Year category at the Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas 2023," said Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI. "This nomination is a testament to the hard work, passion, and ingenuity of our talented team who have worked tirelessly to develop an enterprise platform that sets new standards in the gaming industry."

The winners of the Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas 2023 will be announced at a luncheon ceremony on October 9th as part of the Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 140 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

SOURCE Quick Custom Intelligence