QDOBA announces appointment of Jeremy Vitaro as Chief Development Officer and Head of International Business

SAN DIEGO, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QDOBA, America's #2 restaurant brand in the Mexican fast-casual category, today announced that Jeremy Vitaro has joined the company as Chief Development Officer and Head of International. Vitaro brings more than 20 years of development experience and is responsible for QDOBA's asset light development strategy, including new restaurant growth, system remodeling, refranchising, acquisition, prototype design, and real estate and construction.

"We are thrilled with Jeremy's decision to join the QDOBA leadership team," said John Cywinski, CEO of QDOBA and Modern Market Eatery. "QDOBA is an exceptionally well-positioned brand and what I consider to be the best kept secret in the restaurant industry. I'm confident Jeremy is the right leader to partner with our franchisees to unlock our full potential, both in and outside of the U.S."

"I am extremely excited to help QDOBA drive strong, healthy growth by partnering with our terrific franchise partners," said Vitaro. "The brand has a unique and attractive position within a great category and a very talented team, as well as a strong franchisee and corporate restaurant foundation upon which to build."

Vitaro's track record of success speaks for itself. Prior to joining QDOBA, Vitaro served as Chief Development Officer for Little Caesars Pizza, opening hundreds of new units over the past three years.

Before Little Caesars, Vitaro was a highly regarded executive with Dunkin' Brands for 18 years. From 2018 through 2020, as Vice President of U.S. Development, Vitaro opened more than 1,000 Dunkin' restaurants. From 2012 through 2017, he held the position of Vice President of International Development, where he opened more than 4,000 new Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins units.

Cywinski added, "Accelerated restaurant growth is an important engine for the QDOBA brand, and we are very fortunate to have an executive of Jeremy's caliber leading the way."

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast casual Mexican restaurant with over 750 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Committed to delivering flavor to people's lives, QDOBA uses ingredients prepared in-house, by hand, and fresh throughout the day, to create delicious menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious flavors by enjoying one of its signature menu options that are chef-crafted for convenience and ease or by customizing their burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, salads, quesadillas, and nachos to fit their personal tastes. Discover more at www.QDOBA.com .

