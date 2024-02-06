QDOBA Mexican Eats® Has Valentine's Day Celebrations Covered, No Matter Your Relationship Status

QDOBA

06 Feb, 2024

Leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant recently surveyed Gen Zers, finding more than half are open to foregoing the fancy dinner to instead dine at their favorite quick service restaurant on Valentine's Day

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, QDOBA is celebrating with fans, whether their relationship status is single, in a situationship or relationship, or simply those looking to grab lunch with a friend! According to a recent survey of the Gen Z demographic issued by QDOBA, only 11% of people believe Valentine's Day is strictly for romantic relationships, further underscoring the brand's invitation to celebrate yourself, friends, work bestie or anyone you fancy on the upcoming holiday. In the spirit of love — and like — for one day only on Valentine's Day (Wednesday, Feb. 14), QDOBA will offer their Rewards members a free entrée when you buy an entrée and a drink. This offer is available in-restaurant, on the app or online at www.qdoba.com/valentines-day-food-deals. It's never been easier to share the love and treat your special someone to a tasty burrito, bowl or chef-crafted entrée!

QDOBA celebrates Valentine's Day with a special deal.
"Food is a universal love language — and 76% of GenZers we surveyed say it's the key to their heart! Knowing Valentine's Day can bring societal pressures to people in various stages of a relationship, we want to take the guess work out of plans and invite guests to grab a meal at QDOBA with friends, colleagues and loved ones," said Kim Zamir, Vice President of Marketing at QDOBA. "We are excited to offer guests this deal and make Valentine's Day even sweeter."

With 51% of people saying they were open to celebrating Valentine's Day at their favorite fast casual restaurant, run — don't walk — to QDOBA to grab a Valentine's Day lunch or dinner. Anyone can sign up to be a QDOBA Rewards member, even on Valentine's Day, to take advantage of this offer — and bonus perk, anyone that does sign up gets a free side of chips and queso! The deal will automatically be loaded into Rewards members' wallets and can be redeemed in-restaurant or online.

For more information about QDOBA and its flavorful, chef-crafted menu, please visit www.QDOBA.com.

About QDOBA
QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with approximately 750 locations in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA uses ingredients freshly prepared in-house by hand throughout the day to create a variety of flavorful menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious offerings by customizing their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads to suit their personal tastes and cravings. Premium toppings can always be added to entrées at no extra charge, including signature 3-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole.  For five years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA Today 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards. 

Backed by over 25 years of proven success in the United States, and recently Canada and Puerto Rico, QDOBA is prioritizing franchise growth in key markets such as Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. For additional information about the QDOBA franchise opportunity, visit www.qdobafranchise.com.   

Discover more at www.QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play.  Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

1Pollfish survey data, January 2024. 

SOURCE QDOBA

