QDOBA AT ALAMEDA AND UNION HOSTS SUMMER CELEBRATION FEATURING PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL CHAMPION CHRISTIAN BRAUN, JULY 18

Lucky Fans May Enter for Chance to Shoot Hoops with Star Rookie and Win Signed Memorabilia; First 50 Attendees to Enjoy Free Meal and More

DENVER, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Break out the chips and queso, cue the hand-made guacamole! On the heels of star rookie Christian Braun's recent championship win, QDOBA, Mile High's leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant, will celebrate the home team's hard-fought victory with local fans by hosting a Summer Celebration next Tuesday, July 18. The event, to be held at the QDOBA location at 12027 W Alameda Pkwy, Lakewood, CO 80228 (intersection of Alameda and Union) from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., will feature a special appearance by professional basketball star Christian Braun, who will be on hand for photo opportunities, a raffle of signed memorabilia and more activities from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The first 50 attendees will receive a free meal. Guests may enter for a chance to win one of 25 articles of Christian Braun-signed memorabilia, including championship T-shirts, basketballs, pennants and more, and three lucky guests will be awarded an opportunity to participate in a "Pop-a-Shot" competition with Braun himself. The event is free and open to the public.

"QDOBA was founded in Denver and has deep roots in the area, and winning this championship means a lot to our company, staff and friends throughout the local community," comments Karin Silk, QDOBA Chief Marketing Officer. "We're all about celebrating flavorful people and moments, and as demonstrated during the regular season and Finals, no one brings the heat more than our favorite hometown hero, Christian Braun!"

There will be plenty of chips and queso served throughout the evening, as well as special deals, such as a "Build it Braun's Way Burrito" and fountain drink for $8.99, signature cocktails like the "Q Margarita" and more.

The QDOBA location at Alameda and Union is one of over 70 QDOBA restaurants in the Greater Denver area. Regular hours are 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Sundays; phone 303-986-0973. QDOBA uses ingredients freshly prepared in-house daily. Guests may enjoy one of its chef-crafted signature eats for convenience and ease or customize their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads to suit their personal tastes and cravings.

For more information on the company, please visit www.QDOBA.com or follow the brand on Instagram, FacebookTwitter and TikTok.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats 
QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with more than 740 locations in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA uses ingredients freshly prepared in-house by hand throughout the day to create a variety of flavorful menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious offerings by enjoying one of its chef-crafted signature eats for convenience and ease, or by customizing their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads to suit their personal tastes and cravings. Premium toppings can always be added to entrées at no extra charge, including signature 3-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole. For four years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.  

Backed by over 25 years of proven success in the United States, and recently Canada and Puerto Rico, QDOBA is prioritizing franchise growth in key markets such as Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. For additional information about the QDOBA franchise opportunity, visit www.qdobafranchise.com

Discover more at www.QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play.  Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok

