QDOBA Mexican Eats Celebrates 10th Year of "QDOBA for a Kiss" Promotion

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of all things love and burritos, QDOBA Mexican Eats, a modern Mexican fast casual restaurant, is excited to launch its 10th annual "QDOBA for a Kiss" promotion this Valentine's Day. On Friday, February 14, guests who visit any participating QDOBA location, purchase an entrée and share a kiss with someone or something, will receive a free entrée (of equal or lesser value). Whether planted on your Valentine, a cup of queso, or yourself (it counts!), a smooch is all you need to unlock this incredible deal at participating locations.

"For the last decade, we've witnessed parents kissing their children, partners pecking each other, and even guests kissing their burritos on Valentine's Day, all in the name of free QDOBA," said Jill Adams, vice president of marketing at QDOBA Mexican Eats. "We're all about bringing flavor to people's lives, and our QDOBA for a Kiss event gives guests double the flavor that day!"

Additionally, on Valentine's Day, QDOBA invites fans to share their QDOBA for a Kiss photos or a favorite memory with loved ones at QDOBA on Instagram for a chance to win a $100 QDOBA gift card. Just include the hashtag #QDOBAforaKiss and follow @qdoba to enter.

For more information and to find the nearest QDOBA restaurant, guests can visit www.qdoba.com/kiss. Guests can also download the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA Mexican Eats is a leading fast-casual Mexican chain with more than 730 restaurants located across the United States and in Canada. Committed to serving high-quality, freshly prepared entrées, the brand makes a range of menu items in its restaurants' kitchens daily. Guests are encouraged to experience QDOBA's delicious flavors by enjoying one of the brand's signature meals or by customizing their burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, salads, quesadillas, nachos and tortilla soup to fit their personal tastes. In 2019, QDOBA was voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA Today 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards. Discover more at www.QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play. Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

