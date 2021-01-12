QDOBA Mexican Eats Launches New Health-Conscious Menu Offerings

"With many people looking to improve their personal wellness in the New Year, we wanted to offer our guests a wide range of menu options that help them achieve their goals, while offering the same flavor-packed experience QDOBA is known for, starting with our new Mexican Cauliflower Mash, a low-carb rice alternative," said Katy Velazquez, executive chef at QDOBA. "Try it in your favorite entrée or in one of our new lifestyle entrée options that have been created with our customers' dietary #BowlGoals in mind."

Menu creations under the Vegetarian, Keto & More category include:

Cauli-Mash Low-Carb Chicken Bowl (gluten free, under 500 calories, only 22g of carbs)—made with roasted-in-house Mexican Cauliflower Mash topped with grilled adobo chicken, hand-sliced and sautéed fajita veggies, freshly-made pico de gallo, salsa verde, sour cream and sprinkled with shredded cheese

(gluten free, under 500 calories, only 22g of carbs)—made with roasted-in-house Mexican Cauliflower Mash topped with grilled adobo chicken, hand-sliced and sautéed fajita veggies, freshly-made pico de gallo, salsa verde, sour cream and sprinkled with shredded cheese Impossible™ Taco Salad (vegetarian, 550 calories, vegan without shredded cheese)—seasoned plant-based Impossible™ protein accompanies fresh romaine and pinto beans, topped with freshly-made pico de gallo, roasted tomato salsa, shredded cheese and crunchy tortilla strips

(vegetarian, 550 calories, vegan without shredded cheese)—seasoned plant-based Impossible™ protein accompanies fresh romaine and pinto beans, topped with freshly-made pico de gallo, roasted tomato salsa, shredded cheese and crunchy tortilla strips Smoked Brisket Keto Bowl (keto, gluten free)—this fan favorite is made with smoked brisket served over crisp romaine lettuce, topped with pico de gallo, shredded cheese, salsa verde and hand-smashed guacamole

(keto, gluten free)—this fan favorite is made with smoked brisket served over crisp romaine lettuce, topped with pico de gallo, shredded cheese, salsa verde and hand-smashed guacamole Citrus Lime Chicken Salad (gluten free without tortilla strips, under 550 calories)—made with grilled adobo chicken served atop fresh romaine topped with black beans, chile corn salsa, freshly-made pico de gallo, crunchy tortilla strips and citrus lime vinaigrette

(gluten free without tortilla strips, under 550 calories)—made with grilled adobo chicken served atop fresh romaine topped with black beans, chile corn salsa, freshly-made pico de gallo, crunchy tortilla strips and citrus lime vinaigrette Paleo Chicken Salad (paleo, gluten free, 300 calories)—featuring grilled adobo chicken, hand-sliced fajita veggies and hand-smashed guacamole, served atop fresh romaine topped with freshly-made pico de gallo and salsa verde

(paleo, gluten free, 300 calories)—featuring grilled adobo chicken, hand-sliced fajita veggies and hand-smashed guacamole, served atop fresh romaine topped with freshly-made pico de gallo and salsa verde Low-Cal Chicken Grain Bowl (gluten free, 480 calories)—this tasty bowl includes grilled adobo chicken, seasoned brown rice, fresh romaine and black beans, along with hand-smashed guacamole, freshly-made pico de gallo and roasted tomato salsa

(gluten free, 480 calories)—this tasty bowl includes grilled adobo chicken, seasoned brown rice, fresh romaine and black beans, along with hand-smashed guacamole, freshly-made pico de gallo and roasted tomato salsa Street Style Pulled Pork Tacos (gluten free, 370 calories)—made with slow-braised pulled pork wrapped in a corn tortilla and topped with salsa verde, freshly-made pico de gallo and cotija cheese

"Each of these new creations are pushing our creative boundaries for flavor and fit perfectly with today's healthy lifestyles," adds Velazquez. "Our fresh ingredients will continue to serve as the foundation of our savory flavors and enticing menu creations."

To encourage guests to try QDOBA's health-conscious options, customers ordering any of the entrées listed under the Vegetarian, Keto & More online menu category beginning yesterday, January 11 through Sunday, January 17 will receive a free entrée on a future visit in their "Try One, Get One" promotion. Guests must be a new or existing rewards member to earn the free future entrée, and the reward will be applied to their Rewards Wallet. The offer will run systemwide. More information on the offer can be found at qdoba.com/free-flavors.

The new entrée options are available online under the Vegetarian, Keto & More category at all 740+ QDOBA restaurant locations and can be ordered for delivery via QDOBA.com or the QDOBA app. To download the QDOBA app, visit the iTunes App Store or Google Play .

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with more than 740 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA uses ingredients prepared in-house, by hand, and fresh throughout the day, to create delicious menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious flavors by enjoying one of its signature menu options that are chef-crafted for convenience and ease or by customizing their burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, salads, quesadillas, and nachos to fit their personal tastes. For two years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Discover more at www.QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play . Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

