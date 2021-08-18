QDOBA Mexican Eats Promotes Eric Williams to Chief Operating Officer

"Since joining QDOBA, Eric has proven to be an exceptional leader capable of taking on additional responsibility," said Keith Guilbault, CEO of QDOBA. "He has provided valuable insight to help our franchise owners thrive, particularly during the pandemic, and I look forward to seeing his contributions and leadership extend even further into the company operations function in his new role."

Williams joined QDOBA in October 2019 as director of operations with over 30 years of experience in the foodservice industry, including restaurant, franchise and corporate operations, as well as multi-unit franchise ownership. Prior to QDOBA, he served as the chief operating officer for CKE Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (CKE), parent company to Carl's Jr. and Hardee's.

"I am honored to be carrying out my work with QDOBA's exceptional group of franchisees who hold true the brand's mission of bringing flavor to people's lives," said Williams. "As I take on this next role, I see new growth opportunities on the horizon for both company and franchise and I am thrilled to be moving into this next chapter."

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with more than 740 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA uses ingredients prepared in-house, by hand, and fresh throughout the day, to create delicious menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious flavors by enjoying one of its signature menu options that are chef-crafted for convenience and ease or by customizing their burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads to fit their personal tastes. For three years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Discover more at www.QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play . Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

