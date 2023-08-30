Qdoba Mexican Eats® To Open at 426 W. Baltimore Street Near Hippodrome This Summer

BALTIMORE, Md., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QDOBA, the leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant known for bringing flavor to people's lives, will open a new location at 426 W. Baltimore Street in Baltimore MD. The restaurant signed a lease with David S. Brown Enterprises for a position in the 400 W. Baltimore Street project.

QDOBA understands people's desire to save money and spend smartly and continues to provide high-quality food options that exceed customer expectations for flavor and everyday value. The restaurant is known for its use of ingredients that are freshly prepared in-house by hand throughout the day to create a variety of flavorful menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious offerings by enjoying one of its chef-crafted signature eats for convenience and ease, or by customizing their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos, and salads to suit their personal tastes and cravings. Premium toppings can always be added to entrées at no extra charge, including signature 3-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole. For five years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.  

"Qdoba is a fabulous addition to our West side retail development. With their opening, it further strengthens our tenant roster at Baltimore Street with Nando's Peri-Peri, Starbucks and Rita's Italian Ice." stated Ken Bernstein, Senior Vice President of Retail Leasing.  "Their desire to open on the West side furthers our belief that the area needs and can support quality retail establishments. We look forward to supporting them and their expansion at 400 W. Baltimore Street in addition to bringing more quality retail establishments to the community."

About 400 W. Baltimore Street

The 400 W. Baltimore Street project is in the heart of Baltimore's Educational and Cultural District next to University of Maryland Medical System and only blocks from Camden Yards, The Baltimore Convention Center, CFG Arena, and Lexington Market.  The location delivers 12,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space with street level suites on both North and South sides of Baltimore Street. Current tenants include national retailers such as Starbucks, Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, Nando's Peri-Peri and Taco Town.     

About Qdoba

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with more than 740 locations in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA uses ingredients freshly prepared in-house by hand throughout the day to create a variety of flavorful menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious offerings by enjoying one of its chef-crafted signature eats for convenience and ease, or by customizing their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos, and salads to suit their personal tastes and cravings. Premium toppings can always be added to entrées at no extra charge, including signature 3-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole. 

Discover more at www.QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play.  Fans can also connect with QDOBA on InstagramFacebook, Twitter and TikTok

About David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD. 
Established in 1933 and headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland, David S. Brown Enterprises is a full-service real estate company. Their mission is to serve the community through socially conscious development, high-quality construction, and innovative design. For additional information, please visit www.davidsbrown.com or connect on LinkedIn.

