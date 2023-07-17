QDOBA Wins USA Today's 10Best List for "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" for Five Years Running

SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fans have spoken, and QDOBA , the leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant, has been named by USA Today 10Best Awards as the nation's "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" for the fifth consecutive year. A panel of experts selected 20 nominees and then invited the public to vote on their favorite restaurants that offer easy and quick access to food without sacrificing quality.

"We are grateful for our loyal fans who have continued to raise their voices and support us. For five years straight, QDOBA lovers have shared their passion for our brand – we hear you and thank you," said John Cywinski, CEO, Modern Restaurant Concepts, parent company to the fast-casual QDOBA and Modern Market Eatery brands. "Earning this award is a great honor and reflects the restaurant excellence delivered every day by our talented team members and franchise partners."

"Every year, we continue to raise the bar with QDOBA's chef-crafted entrées and delicious, customizable meals, while delighting guests with our signature queso and hand-made guacamole—which are always available at no extra charge," said Karin Silk, Chief Marketing Officer at QDOBA. "In the months and year ahead, we look forward to providing more tasty reasons for individuals everywhere to continue craving our foods!"

For more information about the 10Best Awards and to see the full list of winners across multiple categories, please visit www.10best.com. To learn more about QDOBA or to find a location near you, please visit www.QDOBA.com.

