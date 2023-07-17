QDOBA Wins USA Today's 10Best List for "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" for Five Years Running

QDOBA

17 Jul, 2023, 17:25 ET

SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fans have spoken, and QDOBA, the leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant, has been named by USA Today 10Best Awards as the nation's "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" for the fifth consecutive year. A panel of experts selected 20 nominees and then invited the public to vote on their favorite restaurants that offer easy and quick access to food without sacrificing quality.

"We are grateful for our loyal fans who have continued to raise their voices and support us. For five years straight, QDOBA lovers have shared their passion for our brand – we hear you and thank you," said John Cywinski, CEO, Modern Restaurant Concepts, parent company to the fast-casual QDOBA and Modern Market Eatery brands. "Earning this award is a great honor and reflects the restaurant excellence delivered every day by our talented team members and franchise partners."

"Every year, we continue to raise the bar with QDOBA's chef-crafted entrées and delicious, customizable meals, while delighting guests with our signature queso and hand-made guacamole—which are always available at no extra charge," said Karin Silk, Chief Marketing Officer at QDOBA. "In the months and year ahead, we look forward to providing more tasty reasons for individuals everywhere to continue craving our foods!"

For more information about the 10Best Awards and to see the full list of winners across multiple categories, please visit www.10best.com. To learn more about QDOBA or to find a location near you, please visit www.QDOBA.com.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats 
QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with more than 740 locations in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA uses ingredients freshly prepared in-house by hand throughout the day to create a variety of flavorful menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious offerings by enjoying one of its chef-crafted signature eats for convenience and ease, or by customizing their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads to suit their personal tastes and cravings. Premium toppings can always be added to entrées at no extra charge, including signature 3-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole. For five years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.  

Backed by over 25 years of proven success in the United States, and recently Canada and Puerto Rico, QDOBA is prioritizing franchise growth in key markets such as Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. For additional information about the QDOBA franchise opportunity, visit www.qdobafranchise.com

Discover more at www.QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play.  Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok

SOURCE QDOBA

