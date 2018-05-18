Qi Lu to Transition into New Role at Baidu, Baidu Promotes Haifeng Wang to Senior Vice President

"I like to express my sincere gratitude to Qi, who took over daily operational management at Baidu in the past year to give me more time to contemplate on the company's strategic course. We have seen many positive changes at Baidu since Qi joined last year. I'm especially impressed by Qi's integrity, dedication to work and sharp insights into technologies and businesses," said Robin Li, Co-Founder and CEO of Baidu. "With Baidu's strategy to transform into an AI-first company firmly in place, we are well positioned to continue the momentum that we have built in the past year."

"I have deeply enjoyed working with Robin and my team at Baidu. I'm honored to have participated in Baidu's transition into an AI-first company. Due to personal and family reasons, I am no longer able to work in China on a full-time basis," said Qi Lu. "Baidu is a great company with strong talent and deep technologies. I am highly optimistic on Baidu's future and will continue to support Baidu, while spending more time with my family in the U.S. For my next steps, I plan to work in research and investment areas, to help advance our shared mission to make a complex world simpler through technology."

Also today, Baidu announced that Haifeng Wang has been promoted to senior vice president and general manager of Baidu's AI Group (AIG).

"Haifeng has been a role model at Baidu, representing our engineering culture of being practical, self-motivated and responsible, as well as exemplify Baidu's culture to be simple and reliable," added Robin. "Haifeng has played an important role in Baidu's acquisition of engineering talent, helping Baidu drive innovation and commercialization of AI technologies."

Haifeng Wang joined Baidu in 2010 and became a vice president in October 2013. Dr. Wang oversees the company's AI efforts in machine learning, big data, computer vision, natural language processing, speech technology, knowledge graph, robotics and augmented reality. From 2014 to 2017, Dr. Wang managed Baidu's core search products, and previously served as the chief research scientist at Toshiba's R&D Center. Dr. Wang holds a B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. in computer science from the Harbin Institute of Technology. He has published approximately 100 academic papers related to AI and was honored with the National Scientific Innovation and Advancement Award (2017) and the Second Prize of National Science and Technology Progress Award (2015).

