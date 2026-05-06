Qiagen Investigation Initiated: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates the Officers and Directors of Qiagen N.V. (QGEN)

Qiagen projected a low single digit rate first-quarter QuantiFERON growth rate on February 5, 2026. Actual Q1 2026 volumes showed a 5% decline

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) shares fell more than 10.5% after the company disclosed QuantiFERON faltered on "significantly lower immigration testing demand." Shareholders who lost money on Qiagen are encouraged to submit their information to discuss their legal rights . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

During the previous earnings call on February 5, 2026, CEO Thierry Bernard was confident: "You will see QuantiFERON picking up in Q2 … accelerating to achieve … between 6% and 7% growth" in 2026. He noted Qiagen's projections remained "perfectly aligned with the target that we gave during our Capital Market Day in June '24."

On April 28, 2026, Qiagen walked back on these claims and CFO Roland Sackers revealed the disappointing guidance: sales were now projected to "continue at a largely unchanged level from the second quarter of '25," and investors would have to wait for QuantiFERON to "return[] to a more normalized growth rate in '27."

If you purchased Qiagen securities and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal options with Levi & Korsinsky . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the QGEN Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the QGEN investigation? A: Investors who suffered financial losses due to the stock's significant drop on April 28, 2026, even if you sold your shares after the stock declined.

Q: What specific misstatements are being investigated? A: The QGEN investigation concerns statements made by the company and its management regarding its sales-growth outlook, QuantiFERON TB test demand, its debt classification, and the adequacy of its non-GAAP financial disclosures during the class period. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my QGEN shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the determined class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and the potential resultant class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP