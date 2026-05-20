Qiagen (QGEN) Securities Fraud Investigation - Levi & Korsinsky

Qiagen shares dropped more than 10% after the company slashed FY 2026 sales-growth guidance from "at least 5% CER" to just 1-2% CER -- erasing hundreds of millions in market capitalization in a single session.

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders of Qiagen N.V. (NASDAQ: QGEN) saw over 10% wiped from the stock's value after the company cut its full-year 2026 outlook, driven by a 5% CER decline in QuantiFERON TB test volumes during Q1 2026. Investors who lost money on QGEN are encouraged to submit their information to discuss their legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The market reaction was swift and severe. Qiagen's revised outlook -- sales growth of approximately 1-2% CER and adjusted diluted EPS of at least $2.43 -- represented a sharp reduction from the February 5, 2026 guidance of "at least 5% CER" sales growth and adjusted diluted EPS of "at least $2.50 at CER." CFO Roland Sackers had projected on that same February call that QuantiFERON would deliver "about 6% CER growth" for the full year. Weeks later, Q1 2026 volumes showed a 5% CER decline year-over-year.

The speed and scale of the reversal caught the market off guard. Between the February 5 guidance and the subsequent cut, no public disclosure from Qiagen signaled that QuantiFERON demand was deteriorating at this pace. The approximately 10% single-session decline reflected the market repricing the company's growth trajectory in real time.

Shareholders who purchased QGEN and suffered losses may click here to get more information about this investigation. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the QGEN Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the QGEN investigation? A: Investors who recently acquired QGEN stock or securities and were impacted by the sharp decline in stock price on April 28, 2026.

Q: How much did QGEN stock drop? A: Shares fell more than 10% after Qiagen disclosed a material reduction in its FY 2026 sales-growth and EPS guidance, driven by weaker demand for its QuantiFERON TB test and immigration-related testing. Investors who purchased shares at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do QGEN investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my QGEN shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. This is currently just an investigation. Even if a suit is filed, however, the overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and the potential resultant class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Has Levi & Korsinsky handled similar cases before? A: Yes, including securities class actions involving revenue inflation, earnings guidance fraud, dividend misrepresentation, and executive misconduct across numerous industries.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP