QinetiQ US Awarded U.S. Army Aerial Target Systems 3 IDIQ Contract

Multi-year IDIQ strengthens QinetiQ's position as a leader in advanced target systems for military training and testing

RESTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QinetiQ US has been awarded the Aerial Target Systems 3 (ATS-3) contract by the U.S. Army Contracting Command – Orlando, on behalf of the U.S. Army, Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), Threat Systems Management Office (TSMO). The multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract has an estimated ceiling of $95 million.

QinetiQ's Banshee Jet 80+ MQM 185-B Army Aerial Target Variant

Under this contract, the QinetiQ US team will compete for task orders and provide a comprehensive range of aerial target systems, including the advanced MQM-185B (Banshee Jet 80+), to replicate aerial threats for U.S. forces' training and testing. The scope of work includes research and development of new target technologies, systems engineering for enhanced performance, integration of advanced payloads for threat replication, and software development to improve autonomous capabilities. QinetiQ US will also deliver operational support, including flight operations and technical services to ensure maximum system effectiveness and reliability during training and test events.

"This contract award underscores the Army's trust in QinetiQ's ability to deliver cutting-edge aerial target systems that are critical for preparing our warfighters for evolving threats," said Christopher Forrest, QinetiQ executive vice president and general manager, Advanced Robotics & Mission Solutions. "Our long-standing relationship with the Army and our deep understanding of TSMO's mission position us uniquely to support this vital program."

Shawn N. Purvis, president and CEO of QinetiQ US, added, "The MQM-185B and our suite of aerial targets exemplify our commitment to providing proven and adaptable solutions. Our end-to-end expertise in target systems, from development to comprehensive training and logistics support, ensures that we can meet the complex needs of our defense customers. This contract reinforces QinetiQ's position as a leader in advanced target systems, supporting the readiness and technological advancement of our armed forces."

With over 30 years of experience in the aerial target market, QinetiQ has developed an agile approach to research, development, and testing of uncrewed platforms. The company's target systems are known for their proven reliability, with a 97% mission success rate over the past five years. Their adaptability allows for rapid integration of new payloads and customization to meet specific customer needs.

Work under this contract will be performed at various ranges and locations around the world, supporting the global nature of U.S. military operations and training exercises.

About QinetiQ US

QinetiQ US is a leading defense and national security company providing mission-led, customer-focused engineering and innovative solutions for next-generation ISR, advanced cyber technology, mission operations, and multi-domain autonomous systems to deliver a decisive and actionable information advantage and counter near-peer adversaries.

As a provider of secure, technologically advanced services and products to the U.S. Department of Defense, Homeland Security, Intelligence Community, and other national security agencies, QinetiQ US is committed to closely partnering with our customers to enable them to deploy new and enhanced capabilities that protect lives and our nation's vital interests.

QinetiQ US operates as the U.S. arm of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.LSE), a global integrated defense and security company focused on innovation for defense, security, and civil customers around the world. QinetiQ US operates under a Special Security Agreement (SSA) with the U.S. Defense Counterintelligence & Security Agency (DCSA).

For more information, visit www.us.QinetiQ.com

SOURCE QinetiQ US