QinetiQ US Expands to Huntsville, Bringing Mission-Led Innovation to Rocket City

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QinetiQ US, a leading defense and national security company, today announced its expansion into Huntsville, Alabama, strengthening its commitment to delivering mission-led innovation to key defense and aerospace sectors.

This strategic move enhances QinetiQ's ability to support critical programs such as the recently awarded U.S. Army Aerial Target Systems 3 (ATS-3) contract, which supports the U.S. Army's Threat Systems Management Office (TSMO) at Huntsville's Redstone Arsenal. The expansion positions QinetiQ to better serve current and future customers in the region.

"Our expansion into Huntsville marks a significant milestone in QinetiQ's growth strategy," said Shawn N. Purvis, President and CEO of QinetiQ US. "For over 30 years, QinetiQ has been a leader in providing realistic threat representation through our advanced target systems and comprehensive support services. By establishing a presence in Rocket City, we're bringing this legacy of service and innovation to support the warfighter with cutting-edge solutions across multi-domain autonomous systems, ISR, mission operations, and data and digital solutions. This expansion underscores our commitment to delivering mission-led innovation in this growing hub of aerospace and defense activity, further enhancing our ability to address complex challenges faced by defense and national security organizations."

QinetiQ US employs a diverse workforce across the country, including engineers across multiple disciplines, software developers, mission operations specialists, and intelligence analysts. The company looks forward to tapping into Huntsville's skilled talent pool to support its expanding portfolio of defense and national security programs.

Joe Boeckx, Chief Growth Officer at QinetiQ US, added, "Our growing presence in Huntsville enables us to better serve the full spectrum of our customers' needs. The Huntsville-based ATS-3 contract award allows us to provide the U.S. Army with proven aerial target systems and comprehensive lifecycle services, including field operations, launcher teams, and engineering support. We are also bringing our program management and professional services capabilities to support the Missile Defense Agency. This strategic expansion positions us closer to key customers and enhances our ability to accelerate innovation delivery. Our team looks forward to establishing strong partnerships within Huntsville's dynamic defense community and collaborating with local businesses to advance our customers' missions."

QinetiQ US will host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony in partnership with the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at its new Huntsville office, 4100 Market St., Suite 100.

About QinetiQ US

QinetiQ US is a leading defense and national security company providing mission-led, customer-focused engineering and innovative solutions for next-generation ISR, advanced cyber technology, mission operations, and multi-domain autonomous systems to deliver a decisive and actionable information advantage and counter near-peer adversaries.

As a provider of secure, technologically advanced services and products to the U.S. Department of Defense, Homeland Security, Intelligence Community, and other national security agencies, QinetiQ US is committed to closely partnering with our customers to enable them to deploy new and enhanced capabilities that protect lives and our nation's vital interests.

QinetiQ US operates as the U.S. arm of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.LSE), a global integrated defense and security company focused on innovation for defense, security, and civil customers around the world. QinetiQ US operates under a Special Security Agreement (SSA) with the U.S. Defense Counterintelligence & Security Agency (DCSA).

For more information, visit www.us.QinetiQ.com

