"Qingdao, a City of Brands" Global Market Promotion

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the reform and opening-up in China. During the period covering the 13th Five-Year Plan, Qingdao is expected to import US$100 billion worth of commodities, attract foreign investments amounting to US$30 billion, and invest US$20 billion overseas. With the total number of cross-border tourists expected to hit 5 million. As one of the first coastal cities in China to open to the outside world, Qingdao will continue expanding opportunities to more foreign investors. The global market promotion entitled "Qingdao, a City of Brands" will boost the brand images of the enterprises, draw more orders and open new horizons so that they can further sharpen their competitive edge and seize market opportunities in a new round of foreign trade upgrading and development.

From a historic perspective, industrial upgrading based on innovations will be a future trend for trade development in China, and top Chinese brands will play a significant role in promoting "Made in China" brands, exhibiting China's confidence in the international market, and leading global industrial development.

