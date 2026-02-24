Qingdao is Credited as One of the Top 10 Travel Destinations by International Friends During the Spring Festival Holiday 2026

QINGDAO, China, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iQingdao:

The nine-day Spring Festival holiday seems too short for many people. On the last day, the overall travel reached an all-time high. In recent years, Chinese travelers prefer to travel around or to their own hometown during the Spring Festival holiday. Meanwhile, more and more international friends come to China to experience this grand festival alongside local residents. According to Qunar, the number of domestic flights booked with non-Chinese passports increased by 20% compared to the previous Spring Festival. The top 10 travel destinations are Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Shenzhen, Xiamen, Haikou, Fuzhou, Chongqing, and Qingdao.

Actually, more and more international friends are interested in the travel destinations with authentic festive atmosphere and profound folk culture. For example, Qingdao decorates classic natural attractions with trendy scenarios to meet the demands of diversified tourist consumption. In this way, citizens and tourists can celebrate a both traditional and fashionable Spring Festival with coastal features.

As for the source, most international friends come from Republic of Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, the United States, Indonesia, Thailand, Canada, Laos, etc.

