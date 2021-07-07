Qmerit to Provide EV Charger Installations in the Homes of Rivian Vehicle Owners

IRVINE, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qmerit, a leader in renewable energy transformation, and electric vehicle-maker, Rivian, are partnering to create a seamless home charger installation experience for Rivian preorder holders.

Qmerit's nationwide network of certified installers will soon begin performing Rivian Wall Charger installations in the homes of Rivian customers. This partnership aims to extend Rivian's smooth digital journey from vehicle order to ongoing at-home charging support.

"Charging is a core part of EV ownership and we know by providing a seamless experience, it will not only help our existing customers but hopefully inspire new customers by showing them how safe and simple it is," says Rivian's Matt Horton, Executive Vice President for Energy and Charging Solutions. "That is why this relationship with Qmerit is so fundamental."

Here's how the Rivian Wall Charger installation process will work with Qmerit:

Customers place their preorder at Rivian.com where they can customize the vehicle for their individual needs, including charging.

Next, customers fill out Qmerit's short digital questionnaire assessing their home's readiness for installing a Rivian Wall Charger.

After completing the questionnaire, customers are presented with an instant price estimate from a Qmerit Certified Installer in their area.

Upon confirmation, customers are able to electronically sign all required documents and submit payment after the installation is done.

Qmerit provides post-installation servicing support as needed.

"The team at Rivian have truly done a masterful job of appealing to the sensibilities of the carbon conscious consumer, while arguably adding more fun to the innate appeal of owning and driving a multi-functional new category of EV," said Tracy K. Price, Chairman and CEO of Qmerit.

"From personal experience, I know that [email protected] removes the range anxiety associated with EV ownership as well as the dependency on charging in the wild. The peace of mind that comes with effectively having the equivalent of an electric fuel pump in your garage is unmatched," added Ken Sapp, SVP of Business Development at Qmerit.

About Rivian

Rivian develops vehicles, technology and services that inspire people to get out and explore the world. Rivian has development centers in Plymouth, Michigan; Northern California; Southern California; Vancouver, Canada, and Surrey, England; along with a 3.2-million-square-foot manufacturing plant in Normal, Illinois. Rivian will launch its products in the US in 2021, with introduction to international markets following. Rivian is accepting preorders on its R1T and R1S. More information is available at Rivian.com .

About Qmerit

Qmerit, headquartered in Irvine, California, simplifies the adoption of electrification products for residential and small business markets. A leader in green energy transformation, the company provides services throughout the equipment implementation lifecycle. This is delivered through Qmerit's network of company-owned contractors, independent Certified Solutions Partners and Certified Installers, who are skilled in system implementation and integration as well as ongoing support and maintenance. Combining this nation-wide network in the US and Canada of certified electrical contractors with the company's purpose-built digital managed services platform and white-glove concierge services, Qmerit delivers customers an unmatched quality experience related to electric vehicle charging stations, battery storage systems, solar system integration and microgrid solutions. For more information on Qmerit, please visit: Qmerit.com.

